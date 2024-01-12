20 percent Poles expect their financial situation to improve in 2024.

#percent #Poles #expect #financial #situation #improve

Every fifth Pole expects their financial situation to improve in 2024, according to a study conducted by Quality Watch for BIG InfoMonitor.

Most respondents hope for a drop in inflation (34%) and an increase in wages (27%). Further positions include indications regarding an increase in the sense of life security in connection with the situation in the country or in the world and overcoming health problems, as well as improving the quality of public services, it was reported.

“Even if only about 20 percent of society expects their financial situation to improve, many would certainly like it to not get worse, and high inflation threatens these expectations. A possible remedy is an increase in wages, but not everyone has a chance for a raise. Our databases show that the effects of rising prices and costs of living are becoming more and more severe for people who were previously in financial trouble. Only in October and November last year, arrears resulting from delaying loan and loan installments by at least 30 days and failure to pay current bills , alimony and court costs increased by almost PLN 1.2 billion. At the end of November they amounted to PLN 84.8 billion. This is PLN 6.5 billion more than a year ago. The total debt is growing, although the number of unreliable debtors remains around 2 “7 million people,” said Sławomir Grzelczak, president of BIG InfoMonitor, quoted in the release.

Poles’ finances

He added that in the survey, 8% of people count on dealing with their financial problems in 2024. respondents, and 6% mentioned the need to repay various types of arrears.

According to the study “Your forecasts and plans for 2024”, people aged 35-44 most often talk about financial problems and the need to repay arrears, 10 and 11 percent, respectively. respondents. Seniors are the least likely to point out these problems, respectively 3 and 2 percent. respondents.

“The opinion that the coming year will be better is most often expressed by people under 25 years of age (72%), and least often by people aged 45-64 (52%). However, the optimistic perspective has different dimensions, younger generations, up to 44 years of age, mainly expect an improvement in their financial and private situation, and respondents over 35 years of age expect a more favorable situation in the country to a greater extent – it is also indicated in the material.

The study “Your forecasts and plans for 2024” was conducted using the CAWI method on December 21-24, 2023 on a group of 1,090 people by Quality Watch for the InfoMonitor Economic Information Bureau.