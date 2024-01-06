20-year-old Elliott still missing – new search efforts planned

#20yearold #Elliott #missing #search #efforts #planned

20-year-old Elliott from Skellefteå has been missing for over a month.

New major search efforts are now being planned to find him.

– The best help we can get is for people to go out and search, says his mother Anna.

On the evening of November 28, 20-year-old Elliott disappeared from Skellefteå.

No one knows where he is and the search for him continues in full force. This weekend, Missing people had planned to search for him, but due to the cold, the operation has been moved to next Saturday.

Martin Persson from Missing People says that they plan to search with cars then, and along roads in Västerbotten and up towards Luleå where they have not been yet.

– We have run a lot of car searches in the past, but now we have quite a lot of cars and we will take the areas that have not been searched yet. We will search along roads inland. We know roughly how much gas he had in the tank, and roughly how far he could have gone, he says.

Last track after Elliott

Elliott left work at around 3.30pm on November 28, and most likely got into his car, a dark gray Volvo S80.

After that, his mobile was “pinged” in the area around Jävre, about six miles north of Skellefteå. It was then 9.21 pm in the evening. There the tracks end.

The car that Elliott is believed to have traveled in is a Volvo S80, model year 2005, with registration number WFH 242.

The police do not suspect any crime in connection with Elliott’s disappearance, but are investigating the incident as a kidnapping in order to free up resources.

– The only thing we know is where his phone has been, and that’s what we assume. What happened after that is not known. There was a snowstorm along the coast but not as bad weather inland, so he may have chosen to drive there, says Martin.

“Gratitude to all who help”

For Elliott’s family, the recent past has been difficult and fraught with worry. At the same time, they feel great gratitude to everyone who helps them search for Elliott.

– We have had a terrible time and these festive days have been very difficult, but this turnout that has become makes us feel enormous gratitude, says his mother Anna Larsson.

– It is an enormously large search area, so the best help we can get is for people to go out and search, she continues.