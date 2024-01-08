20 years ago the horrific murder of a pregnant woman in Casablanca

In 2003, the body of a pregnant woman was discovered at her home in Hay Salmiya, her fetus having been torn from her womb. 20 years later, the case has experienced a new twist.

The name of the culprit soon to be known? The investigating judge summoned new witnesses after anonymous complaints were filed with the police, accusing the victim’s brother-in-law of being involved in this murder. This man allegedly paid a large sum of money to a lawyer from the Rabat bar to avoid being prosecuted for the murder of the pregnant woman. The lawyer allegedly demanded this sum from him and is accused of “blackmail”.

During an evening with friends, probably drunk, the victim’s brother-in-law recently admitted to admiring her, even going so far as to compare her to “a dancer”, reports the daily Assabah. So many clues that pushed people to file complaints against him.

Previously, the prosecution had accused the victim’s husband, his brother and his wife of being behind the murder of the pregnant woman. Confrontations between different people close to the victim had thus taken place. The new hearings could help to elucidate this 20-year-old case.

