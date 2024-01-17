20 years of collaboration Hahnenkamm Race and GeoSphere Austria — ZAMG

#years #collaboration #Hahnenkamm #Race #GeoSphere #Austria #ZAMG

GeoSphere Austria has been supporting the Hahnenkamm races for 20 years with special forecasts and weather stations along the route.

The first work begins in autumn and at the beginning of winter. During the race week there are daily weather briefings with the organizers and the racing teams also receive detailed forecasts.

The current forecast for the Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel can be found at ->Hahnenkamm race forecast.

Current status of the GeoSphere Austria forecast for the Hahnenkamm weekend:

On Friday night, a cold front brings a few centimeters of fresh snow to Kitzbühel. On Friday itself, there will still be some remaining clouds until the planned start of the descent, with a chance of light snow at times. As the day progresses, the clouds gradually clear up. At the start, around -10 degrees are expected and at the finish there will be permanent frost all day long with maximum temperatures of around -1 degrees.

Saturday brings cold and sunny weather on the Hahnenkamm downhill run. At altitude the temperatures rise a little, at the start it is around -7 degrees. It stays cold in the finish area. In the morning there is severe frost here, in the early afternoon it is around -2 degrees.

The slalom takes place on Sunday in friendly winter weather. Most of the time the sunny impression dominates, only occasionally there are thin layered clouds high up that weaken the sunlight a little. It is still very cold in the morning, with temperatures around -12 degrees. In the afternoon it will be milder than in the previous days, at around plus 1 degree.

“…we need a good weather report…”

The Kitzbüheler Ski Club and the then ZAMG (now GeoSphere Austria) started working together in 2004 to ensure that the Hahnenkamm races were carried out optimally and safely. “The weather sets the pace and in order to be able to stay in sync, you need a good weather report,” says Michael Huber, head of the Hahnenkamm Race Organizing Committee and President of the Kitzbühel Ski Club.

Forecasting center with great responsibility

“Specially built weather stations along the route, several forecast models and a lot of experience about the meteorological peculiarities in the Streif area support us in these precise forecasts, on which a lot depends,” says Manfred Bauer, head of the regional office in Innsbruck at GeoSphere Austria. “For example, the 2022 forecast has led to the swapping of downhill and slalom in the short term, for the first time in the history of the Hahnenkamm races. In such situations it is also important that we openly discuss with the organizers what the certainties and uncertainties of the forecasts are.”

First forecasts from December

During the race week, a separate service works for the Hahnenkamm races in the forecast center of the GeoSphere weather service at Innsbruck Airport. The latest data is shown here on ten screens for the meteorologists on duty. Weather briefings with the organizers take place several times a day. The racing teams also receive detailed forecasts.

GeoSphere Austria will provide the organizers with regular forecasts for the different sections of the route from December onwards in order to enable the piste to be optimally prepared.

Weather stations along the Streif

Every autumn, three additional weather stations are set up along the Streif. They are at the Mausefalle (1,605 meters above sea level), at the Seidlalm jump (1,258 m) and on the edge of the Hausberg (1,032 m). There are also the permanent GeoSphere measuring points Hahnenkamm-Ehrenbachhöhe (1794m) and Kitzbühel-Ort (772m). The exact temperature curves in the different sections of the route are relevant for optimal preparation. During the races, wind measurements are very important, among other things, to guarantee the safety of the riders during the long jumps.

->Forecast Hahnenkamm Race

Hahnenkamm Race Kitzbühel: Construction of the Seidlalm weather station in autumn 2023. The data supports the forecasts for optimal preparation. During the races, wind measurements are very important, among other things, to guarantee the safety of the riders during the long jumps. Photo: KSC/alpinguin ->full resolution

Forecasting center at the Innsbruck regional office of GeoSphere Austria. GeoSphere Austria will provide the organizers with regular forecasts for the different sections of the route from December onwards. During the race week, weather briefings with the organizers take place several times a day and the racing teams also receive detailed forecasts. Photo: KSC/alpinguin ->full resolution