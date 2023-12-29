#years #research #MOFs #progress #future

Metal organic frameworks (COMs or MOFs), spongy molecular structures discovered about 20 years ago, are now being improved by scientists determined to bring positive change to the world.

These advanced, porous materials with tunable properties offer promising solutions in areas as varied as cancer treatment, clean energy storage, toxic gas capture and the fight against global warming.

COMs can capture water molecules in the desert, storing and distributing energy sources more efficiently. They can even trap carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere. Indeed, one of their greatest potentials today lies in slowing global warming.

Promising research at Koç University

Koç University researchers are exploring the potential of next-generation nanoporous materials. The teacher. Dr. Seda Keskin Avcı from the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering is recognized for her work on COM. His recent project offers hope in critical areas.

Titled “STARLET: Atomistic modeling of advanced porous materials for energy, environmental and biomedical applications», the project recently received a grant of 2 million euros from the European Research Council (ERC).

She has the honor of being the first researcher in Turkey to receive support from the ERC Consolidator Grant from the Product and Process Engineering Panel (PE8).

Towards a more efficient use of COM

In 2017, with her first ERC COSMOS project, Prof. Dr. Seda Keskin Avcı developed computer simulations that allowed these materials to be tested more quickly – a process that would otherwise take years in the laboratory. Its new STARLET project aims to discover the most suitable materials for cancer treatments, clean energy storage, the capture of toxic gases and the fight against global warming using COMs.

The project aims to determine the performance of COMs in different applications by combining atomic calculations, molecular simulations, data science methods and experimental studies. This process will hopefully find ways to use COM even more effectively. This improvement will strengthen the application of COM in energy, environment and biomedicine.

Des mots de la Prof. Dr. That’s what I mean Avcı

The teacher. Dr. Seda Keskin Avcı shared the following details about her project: “In this project, we will focus on 10 molecules critical to solving the world’s fundamental social problems: hydrogen and methane for COM use in clean energy storage; ammonia, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides to effectively capture toxic gases and combat global warming; fluorouracil and methotrexate to use COMs as nanocarriers in anticancer treatments; and nitrogen and oxygen to study the storage and distribution properties of COM for biomedical applications.“

“One of the biggest achievements of the project will be the creation of the world’s first database in this area. This database will include the storage and transport properties of millions of COMs for guest molecules. As part of STARLET, design guides will also be created for high-performance COMs to encourage the discovery of new materials.“

Synthetic

Metal organic frameworks (MOFs) are advanced porous materials that offer immense potential for solving global problems. Thanks to research projects like STARLET, led by Prof. Dr. Seda Keskin Avcı, we can hope for significant advances in areas like cancer treatment, clean energy storage, toxic gas capture, and the fight against global warming.

For a better understanding

What are organic metal frames (COM)?

COMs are sponge-like molecular structures that can be tuned for various applications, including energy storage, toxic gas capture, and cancer treatment.

What is the goal of the STARLET project?

The STARLET project aims to discover the most suitable materials for cancer treatments, clean energy storage, toxic gas capture and the fight against global warming using COMs.

Qui est la Prof. Dr. Is this Meskin Avcı?

The teacher. Dr. Seda Keskin Avcı is a researcher at Koç University recognized for her work on COM. She recently received a €2 million grant from the European Research Council (ERC) for her STARLET project.

What are the expected results of the STARLET project?

The STARLET project hopes to discover ways to use COM more effectively in various applications. One of the biggest achievements of the project will be the creation of the world’s first database in this area.

What are the advantages of COM?

COMs offer immense potential to solve global problems, including global warming, thanks to their ability to capture carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere.

References

