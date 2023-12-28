2,000 kilos of cocaine are seized on a ship docked in the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife

#kilos #cocaine #seized #ship #docked #Port #Santa #Cruz #Tenerife

The Civil Guard, the Tax Agency and the National Police have seized during a joint operation a total of 2,000 kilograms of cocaine which was hidden in the ballast tank of a merchant ship docked in the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

In a statement, the three institutions have indicated that the operation began early on December 18 with the arrival at port of the ‘Grande Francia’ ship, flying the Italian flag.

It is a 214 meter long vessel, one of the so-called ‘Ro-Ro’ vessels, which transports rolled cargo and which came from Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) carrying out one of the ‘hot routes’ for drug traffickingwith the next destination in the French port of Marseille.

Upon the ship’s arrival in Tenerife, a joint team made up of agents from the Civil Guard and the National Police and officials from the Tax Agency, proceeded to carry out one of the so-called ‘anchoring visits’, with several relays throughout. more than 15 hours in which All ship facilities were inspected.

In this way, the agents’ attention was drawn to a merchant ship’s ballast tank, and once the tank was opened, a lots of burlap bundles of those usually used by drug trafficking organizations to transport drugs.

For its part, a total of 69 bales were detected inside the tank, yielding a total gross weight of 2,055 kilos of cocaine.

Along with the bales of drugs, various material could be located (life jackets, geolocation devices, ropes, food, fuel bottles, etc.) that, presumably, the members of the criminal organization would use at the time to remove the merchandise from the ship. .

In addition to the seizure of the narcotic substance, they were six people arrested: five crew members of the ship – one of Italian nationality, another Romanian, and three from the Philippines – and a Filipino citizen who was staying on the island at that time.

Finally, the detainees, along with the drugs, have been placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court number 3 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife.