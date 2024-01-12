#2000yearold #bullet #bearing #Julius #Caesars #Civil #War

As a general, Caesar led victoriously in the Gallic Wars (58-50 BC). However, not wanting to give up the newly acquired power, in 49 Ave. on January 10 he crossed the Rubicon River, causing his main political rival, Pompey the Great, to declare Caesar’s actions tantamount to civil war.

Caesar’s civil war (49-45 BC) covered all of Europe, including Italy, Greece, Egypt, Africa, Spain, and the Balkan Peninsula. The last battle in 45 Ave. on March 17 known as the Battle of Munda, which probably took place in Andalusia, southern Spain. Tens of thousands of Pompey’s soldiers died – and Caesar returned to Rome in triumph.

Now, analysis of a unique lead bullet is revealing details about the battles in Spain. For example, an inscription on a bullet points to an ancient city never mentioned in historical records of Caesar’s Civil War, according to 2023. in a study published in June in the journal Zephyrus.

Specialists call the artifact “glans inscripta” – “written bullet”. The bullet, measuring 4.5 x 2 cm and weighing 71 g, was produced using a mold into which molten lead was poured. Both sides of the mold were engraved with letters, so the bullet has raised inscriptions “IPSCA” on one side and “CAES” on the other. Part of the bullet is deformed – most likely due to impact with a solid object.

IPSCA almost certainly refers to an ancient city involved in the civil war between Caesar and Pompey, scholars say, but none of the early written sources about the Spanish battles mention Ipsca. Given that the bullet was found near the town of Montillo, the likely location of Munda in Roman times, Ipska likely took part in the last decisive battles of Caesar’s civil war.

“I century Ave. many bullets with inscriptions were produced because they were very useful tools for storing short, very specific messages,” says Javier Moralejo Ordax, lead author of the study and assistant professor of archeology at the Autonomous University of Madrid. According to him, the message on this particular bullet was likely meant for political propaganda and encouragement to Caesar’s own soldiers, namely that Ipsca supported Caesar and not Pompey.

Only a few bullets bearing Caesar’s name have been found in Spain. This bullet from the province of Jaen also bears a double inscription. It reads “CAE / ACIPE” – Latin for insult to Caesar – most likely a message from Pompey’s soldiers to the enemy.

Roman historian Robert Morstein-Marx of the University of California, Santa Barbara, who was not involved in the study, says he finds the discovery interesting because, if the authors are correct about Caesar’s abbreviation, “this is the first appearance of it on a bullet used by his horsemen.” According to him, the inhabitants of Ipsca “publicly declared their allegiance to Caesar to those who on the other side chose to fight for the sons of Pompey.”

This tiny bullet provides historians with important new information, says JM Ordax – because “most of the local cities were loyal to Pompey and his sons”. Ipsca, on the other hand, appear to have been allies of Caesar and “probably produced ammunition for Caesar’s army and perhaps supplied his troops [svaidyklių šaudmenimis]”, he said.

Ultimately, the city of Ipsca may have helped Caesar achieve a decisive victory in Spain, setting in motion the chain of events from the historic appointment of a warlord as dictator to the fall of the Roman Republic and the rise of the Roman Empire, according to Live Science.