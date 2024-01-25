2,000-year-old remains of teenage boy found in Northern Ireland peatland | Tech and Science

Jan 25, 2024 at 8:53 PM Update: an hour ago

Archaeologists have found well-preserved remains of a teenage boy in peat bogs in Northern Ireland. The remains are at least two thousand years old.

Police discovered the bog body in the village of Bellaghy in October 2023 after a report about the discovery of bones. Parts of the skin, nails and possibly a kidney have also been preserved.

At first, the police could not determine whether the boy had died recently or much longer ago. Research shows that the remains are between 2,000 and 2,500 years old. “This is a unique archaeological discovery for Northern Ireland,” said Police Inspector Nikki Deehan.

It is unclear how the boy died. He was between thirteen and seventeen years old at his death. The bog body will be transferred to a museum for further research.

Human remains in the peat are well preserved due to the high acidity in the peat soil. This is the first time a bog body has been found in Northern Ireland, but it has happened several times in other Northern European countries.

In the Netherlands, the Yde Girl and the Weerdinge Couple were found in the Drenthe peat.

Foto: Police Service of Northern Ireland

Beeld: Police Service of Northern Ireland

