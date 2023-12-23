2023, a year of political controversies

This year 2023 is coming to an end. Andry Rajoelina is re-elected for a second term to the supreme office in the first round. But the political climate throughout the year was stifling with its share of polemics and controversies. Unsettled affairs, a tumultuous relationship between the government and the National Assembly, unnatural alliances as well as an election completed in the first round have shaken up the political sphere during this year. Compared to previous electoral years, 2023 presents a fairly positive outcome with the absence of a major incident during the electoral process despite major protests from the start of the campaign. Eleven of the thirteen candidates decided to boycott the propaganda and demonstrated in the streets.

In the middle of the year, the Romy Voos Andrianarisoa affair came to light and the chief of staff of the presidency at the time found herself involved in a corruption case with a British extractive company “Gemfields”. She is detained in London and awaits trial early next year.

Unprecedented situation

Immediately after the information circulated, the Presidency of the Republic took precautions and declared that Romy Andrianarisoa was in London for personal reasons since she was on vacation. Some time later, she was replaced. The opposition took advantage of the opportunity to try to discredit the regime, especially since the pre-campaign was in full swing at the time of the affair. This story will haunt the Big Island until the time of the verdict.

Since the attempted motion of censure against the Christian Ntsay government at the end of last year in the National Assembly, the relationship between the two institutions has been confused and this was visible throughout the year. The postponement of the government/National Assembly face-to-face meeting also contributes to the deterioration of the relationship between Mahazoarivo and Tsimbazaza.

Shortly before the opening of the electoral campaign, the collective of candidates was created after eleven of the thirteen candidates selected by the HCC contested the candidacy of Andry Rajoelina, whom they no longer considered to be Malagasy. They also challenge the credibility and legitimacy of the Ceni and the HCC. This alliance can be considered unnatural and the situation unprecedented. Adversaries collaborating, this is a first in the country, which allowed the eleven to bring together their respective supporters during daily demonstrations in the streets of the capital. Over time, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko moved away from the collective and went on the campaign trail to compete with the boss of the Oranges in the race for the supreme office.

In the end, all this was for nothing since it was Andry Rajoelina who won the election hands down. The collective’s call for a Boycott ultimately only served to facilitate President Rajoelina’s victory in the first round. The future of the collective is currently in limbo since they are no longer candidates and the interests of each party may interfere with those of the coalition. Last week, the organization announced that its members are ready for the upcoming elections. But as a collective or every man for himself?

Ravo Andriantsalama