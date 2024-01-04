2023 closes at +19%. The best-selling models

#closes #bestselling #models

Il 2023 for the Italian car market it ended with one overall growth of 19%. In the 12 months of the year they were 1,566,448 cars registered against 1,316,773 in 2022. Despite the growth, 2019 levels are still far away. In fact, 2023 is still more than 350,000 cars behind (-18.3%) compared to 2019.

Relatively to month of December, the car market achieved growth of 5.9%, with 111,136 registrations. There was therefore a slowdown compared to the results of previous months. Returning to the global data of 2023, on the front of feedings the petrol engine achieved a 28.3% share. Diesel, however, stops at 17.8%. The hybrids performed very well with a 36.2% market share, with 10% for the “full” hybrids and 26.2% for the “mild” hybrids. LPG obtains a 9% share.

Electric cars closed 2023 with a 4.2% share, half a point more than 2022 (6% market share in December). Plug-in models get 4.4% share.

What were the best-selling models in Italy throughout 2023? Here are the various ones rankings divided by power supply.