2023 was the year many pundits got the economy wrong. From mistaken predictions of an imminent recession to misjudgments about falling prices and the reasons behind their previous spike. The coming 2023 was a year of economic delusions, concluded Tobias Burns in an overview for the American publication “Hill”.

Even the US Federal Reserve Board (FDA) lost its bearings, predicting an economic downturn at the beginning of the year, then retracting its forecast in the summer.

That hesitation irked some of the biggest names in the financial industry, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who, in addition to accusing the FRG of providing unreliable guidance, did not say the central bank’s forecasts and “100 percent mistaken”.

The following is a short list of the most inaccurate forecasts for the economy in 2023:

Rising interest rates will inevitably cause a recession

Just a year ago, economists shared a common understanding – the recession will not escape us in 2023. The debate then was about the depth, severity and duration of the economic decline, so as to determine the consequences for the labor market and unemployment.

Such a false forecast was based on the assumption that rising interest rates would directly slow economic activity, sink markets and lead to mass layoffs.

But the IMF’s monetary tightening program did not cause mass unemployment or a stock market crash. In contrast, US gross domestic product rose 4.9 percent in the months from July to September.

The largest loss of the Dow Jones index compared to its level as of November 2022 was recorded in March of this year – 7 percent. Since then, the gauge has risen 9.5 percent from March readings to post several new records in December, and the unemployment rate is still below 4 percent.

Unemployment must rise for inflation to fall

Economists have long linked inflation to unemployment because employment costs are among the top costs for companies. Employment compensation was about 58 percent of real prices as of the third quarter of the year, production costs nearly 26 percent, and profits nearly 16 percent.

Many economists believed that in order to curb rising prices, the UFR should tax employees’ labor income at higher rates. Only then would consumption and overheating prices cool down. Or at least that was the logic behind the traditional view.

But 2023 removed the link of unemployment with inflationary processes.

Core inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, eased from a 6.3 percent annual rate of rise in January to 3.1 percent in November.

The Personal Consumer Expenditure Price Index, another inflation gauge (preferred by the UFR), fell from a 5.5 percent annual rate in January to 2.6 percent as of November, i.e. close to the UFR’s 2 percent target.

All of this should show that we have seen a sharp drop in inflation while unemployment has remained largely unaffected. Since inflation peaked at 9 percent last June, unemployment has remained anchored between 3.4 and 3.9 percent, or well below expectations of the 6-7, or even 10 percent range that economists shared last summer.

Wages are not rising for the lowest paid employees

Amid concerns about the strength and trajectory of inflation, the average hourly earnings of all U.S. workers de facto have continued to keep pace with rising prices since the pandemic began in March 2020.

In fact, wage income has increased by 19.4 percent since February 2020, i.e. narrowly outpacing the rate of rise in the consumer price index of 18.8 percent over the same period. Wage growth has also been felt most by the lowest-paid workers, helping to reduce income inequality in the US.

For example, those employed in hospitality and leisure, traditionally the lowest-paid jobs in the US economy, reported a 27 percent increase in wages during the corresponding period.

Growing markets and low unemployment will make people happy

Despite solid data on economic performance and the trade acumen of President Joe Biden’s administration, Americans remain gloomy about the outlook for the economy. The disconnect between actual performance and household expectations has puzzled many financial commentators.

Such mistrust translates into lower public trust in President Biden. A November Gallup poll showed that only 32 percent of Americans approve of his handling of the economy.

But this is a highly volatile indicator and it can change its direction sharply. The latest University of Michigan consumer confidence survey found a lightening in economic sentiment across a number of categories, ending a four-month downward spiral for now.

Inflation has a single and clear origin

Democratic and liberal economists have explained how inflation over the past year has been driven mainly by supply disruptions, while their Republican and conservative opponents have blamed inflation on higher demand spurred by trillions of dollars in pandemic stimulus.

Other economists directed their accusations in the direction of the companies that took advantage of artificially raising prices due to the increased monetary possibilities of consumers, thereby improving their profit margin.

The effect of the war in Ukraine on energy prices and variants of the coronavirus infection in 2021 were also pointed to as culprits.

In practice, each of the above-mentioned factors contributed, albeit with different weight, to inflation internationally. Highlighting just one particular factor above the others as the leading cause of the spike in consumer prices ignores the dynamics in the relationship between governments and the private sector that underpins the economy and the international price system.

“Inflation has been declining at different rates across countries because of its distinctive structure,” United Nations (UN) economists wrote in their 2023 annual report on world trade and development. “As growth in key commodity prices accelerates, there are several circumstances that allow companies to earn more through pricing, following the general trend of rising prices, even if their goods are produced at lower production costs. Monetary policy should not is being used as the only policy tool to contain inflationary pressures. With supply-side issues still unresolved, price stability needs a policy mix,” they warned.

