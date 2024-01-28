2023 was a record year – for the TBE ticks

#record #year #TBE #ticks

163 people suffered from tick-borne encephalitis in Stockholm County last year.

163 cases of TBE, tick-borne encephalitis, were reported in Region Stockholm in 2023. This is the highest number of cases in 20 years, figures from the Public Health Agency show.

In all of Sweden, 603 cases were reported, also a record high number.

Seen per hundred thousand inhabitants, the number of people infected is seven in Region Stockholm. The largest proportion of cases is reported in Södermanland, 18 per hundred thousand.

The only county that did not have a single TBE victim was the county of Gotland.

Increases sharply

In Stockholm County, just under a hundred people have been affected each year, with a few peaks, but since 2017 it has been steadily increasing.

– The tick population is increasing and expanding to new areas, and in parallel the TBE virus is spreading to ticks in new parts of the country, says Magnus Gisslén, state epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency to the Siren news agency, which compiled the figures.

And the increase will continue.

– There is nothing to suggest that we will see a reduction, but it is likely that the risk of becoming infected will become greater over time, he says.

In Stockholm County, the risk of infection is greatest in the archipelago and the Mälar Islands.

Expensive vaccine

Smittskydd Stockholm recommends that those who spend a lot of time outdoors get vaccinated. But it can be expensive. Several doses are required and they cost around SEK 400 each.

In some regions, the vaccine is subsidized, however not in Region Stockholm, which previously investigated the issue and concluded that it is not cost-effective from a “health economic” perspective.

More and more people are now choosing to get vaccinated against TBE. And not without reason. When the Fästingambulansen parks at Ica Bea in Svedmyra, there is immediately a queue.

According to the Public Health Agency, the virus, which can cause meningitis, now occurs in a larger geographical area than before.

In Stockholm County, 137 TBE cases were reported last year. Most cases were found in Haninge, Norrtälje, Södertälje, Sigtuna, Ekerö, Botkyrka, Värmdö and Österåker.

– We clearly have an increased demand for vaccines this year, says Toni Haapanen, CEO at Vaccindirekt.

The horror

He believes that the reason is that infectious disease doctors recommend it and that people have become more aware of vaccination during the pandemic.

Even at Glömstapoolen, which travels around with the Tick Ambulance, they notice the increase:

– Especially after a feature on TV with horror examples of the consequences of TBE, says Oskar Strömbäck, customer coordinator.

Tick ​​magnet

During a four-hour shift, the Tick Ambulance vaccinates around a hundred people. One of them today is Ingegerd Palmqvist.

– I have several ticks a week, but pepper pepper I haven’t gotten any disease yet, she says, and goes into the ambulance to get her vaccine, the 11th in the order.

Can run out

But vaccines are running out. One variety used in Sweden is listed as remaining at the Swedish Medicines Agency, and low stock levels are stated for the other.

It applies that the vaccinators have stocked up.

– We do not know how long the shortage will be. But for those who have received two doses, it is okay to wait a few weeks for the next dose, the protection lasts, says Toni Haapanen.

Costly

Smitskydd Stockholm recommends that children and adults who spend time in nature in the county get vaccinated.

But it’s not free. To be fully vaccinated, at least three doses are required, and each dose costs around SEK 400.

A few years ago, the region did a health economic analysis of the introduction of general vaccination against TBE, and concluded that it was not profitable.

I have several ticks a week

Every third gets but

Ticks thrive in moist environments, such as tall grass or scrub vegetation.

﻿Almost every third person who suffers from TBE gets some kind of sequelae or residual disease.

The risk of death for those who contract TBE is 0.5 percent.

Source: Public Health Agency

Ingrid Johansson

Queue directly at the tick ambulance ✔ “I have several ticks a week”

Are we facing a tick summer? In that case, it may be time to consider vaccination against TBE. In any case, if you are going to stay in the archipelago, according to Smitskydd Stockholm.



Of course, no one knows what it will look like this year. But if there are plenty of wood voles and wood mice and many stay out in the woods and fields, the number of infected could be high again this year.

Uppland hardest hit

Tick ​​infestation is most common in Uppland and Södermanland. In Stockholm County, the risk of infection is greatest in the archipelago and the Mälar Islands.

In Uppsala county, the number of infected people was almost 17 per 100,000 inhabitants last year, compared to just over six per 100,000 in Stockholm county.

Not all infected people get symptoms, and some get only mild symptoms. Severe TBE presents as an encephalitis with high fever, severe headache, confusion and occasionally convulsions and paralysis.

Costs a penny

Smittskydd Stockholm recommends that those who spend a lot of time outdoors get vaccinated.

Several doses are needed to get good protection, and each dose costs around SEK 400. In some regions, it is free for children and young people to get vaccinated, and subsidized for adults.

Region Stockholm has investigated whether the TBE vaccine should be subsidized and concluded that it is not cost-effective from a “health economic” perspective.

Multiple doses are required

The basic vaccination consists of three doses.

Dose two is given 1-3 months after dose one, dose three is given 5-12 months after dose two.

Rapid vaccination with shorter intervals is not recommended as it gives less protection.

Dose four is given three years after basic vaccination.

Booster doses are given every five years.

Those over 50 are recommended an extra dose two months after dose 2.

Vaccination must not be done seven days before and seven days after vaccination against covid-19.

The protective effect is 90 percent after dose 2 and 97 percent after basic vaccination.

Source: Infection control Stockholm, Pfizer

Every third gets but

Source: Public Health Agency