2023 will be a year that symbolizes the progression of global warming, with Japan’s average temperature at an all-time high – Weather News

#year #symbolizes #progression #global #warming #Japans #average #temperature #alltime #high #Weather #News

2023/12/29 09:51 Weather News

Japan’s average temperature in 2023 is expected to significantly break the record high since statistics began in 1898. The simulation results show that this year’s high temperatures are extremely rare.

The highest records in history are concentrated in the last five years.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Japan’s average temperature anomaly in 2023 is +1.34°C, based on observations from 15 representative locations across the country

where the impact of urbanization is relatively small. A provisional calculation using data up to December 27 shows no significant difference at +1.28℃, which is much higher than the previous record high of +0.65℃ in 2020.

▼Years with high annual average temperatures (numbers are normal deviations)

2023 +1.34℃ (preliminary value until November)

2020＋0.65℃

2019＋0.62℃

+0.61℃ in 2021

+0.60℃ in 2022

The last five years have ranked fifth in terms of average annual temperature, indicating an overall trend of rising temperatures due to the progress of global warming. This year, it is thought that the effects of the El Niño phenomenon and the positive Indian Ocean Dipole mode were added to this, resulting in the remarkable high temperatures.

*Points used for calculation

Abashiri, Nemuro, Suttsu, Yamagata, Ishinomaki, Fushiki, Iida, Choshi, Sakai, Hamada, Hikone, Miyazaki, Tadotsu, Naze, Ishigaki Island

Significantly high temperatures based on past data

Weathernews’ climate tech team ran a simulation of temperatures in 2023 and found that this year’s high temperatures are extremely rare and are at a level that would never occur based on historical data.

The results of 1,750 climate simulations based on data from 1976 to 2010 show that, as shown in the graph above, the frequency of negative deviations is increasing, reflecting the low temperature trend from the 1970s to 1980s. Even with temperatures above +0.6℃ recorded since 2019, the frequency is low.

Looking at the calculation results in detail, the highest temperature is +1.06℃, so this year’s +1.34℃ is an outstanding figure in recent years. The continued trend in higher temperatures compared to the data up to 2010 is thought to be due to the progress of global warming.

In a simulation assuming a 2°C rise compared to pre-industrial levels, more than 60% of cases showed that temperatures would be higher this year. Even if measures to combat global warming are made, it would not be surprising if high temperatures like this year occur once every two years in the second half of this century.

Along with actions to mitigate future climate change, we need to adapt to the climate change that is already underway. Practicing “mitigation” and “adaptation” on a daily basis in our daily lives will help protect the earth and our lives in the future. In order to stop the rapid progress of climate change, why not start by doing what you can in your daily life and think about the future of the earth?

Data used for frequency distribution map: Independently corrected by Weather News based on d4pdf (domestic 20km mesh)

Reference materials etc.