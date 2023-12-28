2024-2025 school year calendar: when school starts and when vacations end. Project, in consultation with the Ministry of Education

#school #year #calendar #school #starts #vacations #Project #consultation #Ministry #Education

Calendar of the school year 2024 – 2025. The draft calendar of the school year 2024 – 2025 was published by the Ministry of Education for public consultation on Thursday, December 28.

The next school year will also be divided into five modules (course/holiday breaks). Classes will start on September 9, 2024, and the last day of school will be on June 20, 2025.

According to the project published by the Ministry of Education, the 2024-2025 school year begins on September 1, 2024, ends on August 31, 2025 and has a duration of 36 weeks of classes. The courses of the 2024-2025 school year begin on September 9, 2024.

By exception:

a) for classes XII day, XIII evening and reduced attendancethe school year has a duration of 34 weeks of courses and ends on June 6, 2025;

b) for the eighth gradethe school year has a duration of 35 weeks of courses and ends on June 13, 2025;

c) for classes in high school education – the technological sectorwith the exception of the classes provided for in letter a) and for classes in professional educationthe school year has a duration of 37 weeks of courses and ends on June 27, 2025;

d) for post-secondary education classesthe duration of the courses is that established by the education framework plans in force.

The 2024-2025 school year calendar: structure, course and holiday intervals

The 2024-2025 school year is structured, by course intervals and vacation intervals, as follows:

Course intervals:

from Monday, September 9, 2024 to Friday, October 25, 2024;

from Monday, November 4, 2024 to Friday, December 20, 2024;

from Wednesday, January 8, 2025 to Friday, February 7, 2025, respectively Friday, February 14, 2025 or Friday, February 21, 2025, as the case may be, at the decision of the county/municipality school inspectorates of Bucharest, following consultations with the primary beneficiaries of education, with the parents / their legal representatives and teaching staff, carried out at the level of educational units;

from Monday, February 17, 2025, respectively Monday, February 24, 2025 or Monday, March 3, 2025, at the decision of the county school inspectorates/of the municipality of Bucharest, as the case may be, until Thursday, April 17, 2025;

from Monday, April 28, 2025 to Friday, June 20, 2025.

Holiday intervals:

from Saturday, October 26, 2024 to Sunday, November 3, 2024;

from Saturday, December 21, 2024 to Tuesday, January 7, 2025;

one week, at the decision of the county/municipality school inspectorates of Bucharest, between February 10 and March 2, 2025;

from Friday, April 18, 2025 to Sunday, April 27, 2025;

from Saturday 21 June 2025 to Sunday 7 September 2025.

Each educational unit will communicate to the primary beneficiaries of education and their parents/legal representatives, by October 1, 2024, the detailed structure of the school year, including the decisions for its flexible elements.

No courses will be organized on non-working days / public holidays provided by law and the applicable collective labor agreement.

Calendar of the school year 2024-2025: “School differently” and “Green Week” programs

The national program “School differently” and the “Green Week” program take place between September 9, 2024 and April 17, 2025, in intervals of 5 consecutive working days, the planning of which is at the decision of the educational unit. The running of the two programs is planned in different course intervals.

In the classes of the high school education – the technological branch and of the vocational education, during the periods dedicated to the programs “Different School” and “Green Week”, practical training activities are organized following the purpose of these programs.

In post-secondary education classes, during the periods dedicated to the “Different School” and “Green Week” programs, practical training activities are organized.

The calendar of national exams/assessments, of graduation exams, respectively of certification/attestation of professional qualification/competencies, as well as the calendar of admission to the 9th grade are approved by separate orders of the Minister of Education.

Proposals and suggestions regarding the project subject to public consultation can be sent until January 10, 2024, inclusive, to the e-mail address [email protected].

