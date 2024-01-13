2024, a year of tough political test(s)?

#year #tough #political #tests

🥊 Round #1: What new political year?
🥊 Round #2: Ministerial reshuffle / Option or obligation?
🥊 Round #3: Civil service strike/Water stress/Energy

The show #Surlering in its 2nd season is a space for debate without concessions and without low blows for the benefit of those who want to know more about current affairs…

An unmissable weekly event, #Surlering / ODJ TV is a dynamic concept which will allow everyone to get a clear idea of ​​the issues/challenges of Morocco.

Once a week, a political, economic,… decision-maker will put on the gloves and step into the ring to convince…

Also Read:  Spectacle! Girona slaughtered Atlético (Madrid) in a goal fiesta VIDEO

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

TANJOMBATO – Three children die in a fire
TANJOMBATO – Three children die in a fire
Posted on
You can make it right away, at the lowest cost, without effort, and with a wonderful taste
You can make it right away, at the lowest cost, without effort, and with a wonderful taste
Posted on
Amy-Rose debunks rumors about engagement and pregnancy: ‘Shocked by reactions’ | Show
Amy-Rose debunks rumors about engagement and pregnancy: ‘Shocked by reactions’ | Show
Posted on
They throw it away again! José Alguacil is expelled from the Leones vs. Sharks duel
They throw it away again! José Alguacil is expelled from the Leones vs. Sharks duel
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News