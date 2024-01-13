2024, a year of tough political test(s)?

#year #tough #political #tests

🥊 Round #1: What new political year?

🥊 Round #2: Ministerial reshuffle / Option or obligation?

🥊 Round #3: Civil service strike/Water stress/Energy

The show #Surlering in its 2nd season is a space for debate without concessions and without low blows for the benefit of those who want to know more about current affairs…

An unmissable weekly event, #Surlering / ODJ TV is a dynamic concept which will allow everyone to get a clear idea of ​​the issues/challenges of Morocco.

Once a week, a political, economic,… decision-maker will put on the gloves and step into the ring to convince…