2024 Election Situation Analysis｜Both blue, green and white have gained. Lai Qingde only has Tainan’s 50% base base smaller than the Blues, and Ko Wenzhe’s North City is at a trough.

#Election #Situation #AnalysisBoth #blue #green #white #gained #Lai #Qingde #Tainans #base #base #smaller #Blues #Wenzhes #North #City #trough

Text: Shan Houzhi

The results of the presidential and legislative elections were announced. The Democratic Progressive Party’s “Lai Xiaopei” won with 5.586 million votes, 40.05% of the vote; the Kuomintang won 52 of the 113 legislative seats in the Legislative Yuan and became the largest party in Congress; Ke Wenzhe, the People’s Party who ran for president for the first time, It received 3.69 million votes, with a vote rate of 26.46%, and the number of seats without divisions also increased from 5 to 8. In this general election in which all three parties gained gains, how were the votes distributed and what changes occurred in the political sector?

Further reading:

The 2024 presidential election has come to an end. From left to right are People’s Party candidate Ke Wenzhe, DPP candidate Lai Qingde, and Kuomintang candidate Hou Youyi. In the end, Lai Qingde won the election. Image source:

Looking back at the three general elections in the past four years: the 2020 presidential election, the 2022 county and mayor election, and the 2024 presidential and legislative election. In 2020, Tsai Ing-wen won with 8.17 million votes and a vote rate of 57.13%. In 2024, Lai Qingde won 5.586 million votes and a vote rate of 40.05%, which was 2.584 million votes less than Tsai Ing-wen and a vote rate of 12.92%.

Four years ago, Tsai Ing-wen only lost 6 counties, including Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Kinmen County, and Lianjiang County. The remaining 16 counties and cities all received more than half of the votes, and Yilan County and six counties and cities south of Yunlin received more than half of the votes. The votes exceeded 60%, with Tainan City’s vote rate reaching 67.38%.

But in the 2022 county and mayoral elections, the DPP only won 5 counties and cities including Chiayi County, Tainan County, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County, with a total of 4.776 million votes and a vote rate of 41.56%. Although Lai Qingde’s vote count in 2024 is higher than the total votes received by the DPP county mayor in 2022, his vote rate is also more than 1% lower.

This year, Lai Ching-te fell behind in Keelung City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Kinmen County, and Lianjiang County. The remaining counties and cities all won more votes than the Blue and White parties, but Taipei City and New Taipei City , Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Taichung City, Changhua County, and Penghu County all received less than 40% of the votes, while Yilan County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County received more than 40% of the votes. Only Tainan City reached 50.95%, which is much worse than Tsai Ing-wen four years ago.

As for the Kuomintang, Han Kuo-yu received 5.522 million votes four years ago, with a vote rate of 38.61%. Han Kuo-yu only led in the six counties of Zhumiao, Huadong and Jinma. The vote rate of Zhumiao and Huadong was around 50% and 60%, respectively. , Golden Horse, etc. both exceeded 75%; although Taipei City and Taoyuan City were far behind Tsai Ing-wen, they still received more than 40% of the vote, while New Taipei City and Taichung City had 38%. Except for Tainan City, which received only 29.10% of the vote, Yunnan City received only 29.10% of the vote. Lin Yinan’s vote share was between 32% and 35%.

By the 2022 county and mayor elections, the Kuomintang won 4 municipalities and 10 counties and cities, with a total of 5.761 million votes and a vote rate of 50.14%. With a turnout of only 60.08%, the Blue County Mayor’s total votes exceeded that of Han Kuo-yu, who had a turnout of 74.90%.

This year Hou Youyi won in Keelung City, Zhuxian, Miaoli, Nantou, Huadong, and Jinma. However, Jinma’s vote rate was only over 60%, Huadong’s was around 50%, Miaoli’s was 41%, and Keelung, Zhuxian, and Nantou’s votes were even higher. It was only about 38%. The winners were all small counties, and the gap narrowed. The total vote rate was naturally lower than that of Han Guoyu.

Although Ke Wenzhe, who was running for president for the first time, did not win in any county or city, the overall votes were relatively even. Except for Taipei City in Beibei Jiyi in northern Taiwan, which received 23.79% of the vote, the remaining three counties and cities all had 26%; Taozhumiao and Taichung City is the strongest area for Ko, with more than 30% of the vote. Hsinchu County and City are about 35%, and Taoyuan City, Taichung City, and Miaoli are 30%. Ke Wenzhe’s vote rates are all in the counties and cities south of Changhua in Huadong Island. It’s more than 20%.

Overall, Ke Wenzhe received the best votes in Taozhumiao, followed by Zhongchang. The northern part was slightly better than the southern part. Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County, which had the lowest vote rates in Taiwan, only had 21%, and Tainan only had 23.44%.

All three presidential candidates have served as municipal mayors, but none of them received as many votes as expected in their respective districts. Before the election, the DPP threatened to win 70% of the vote in Tainan, but in the end it only just exceeded 50%. Lai Qingde got 570,000 in Tainan, which was far lower than Tsai Ing-wen’s 786,000 and 67.38% four years ago, and not as good as the first time. Winning the Tainan mayoral election was 619,000, 60.41%, and re-election was 711,000, 72.90%.

In 2024, three groups of candidates received votes in 22 counties and cities.Click on the image to enlarge

Hou Youyi received 864,000 votes and 35.17% of the votes in New Taipei City, which was not as good as the 1.165 million votes and 57.15% votes he received when he was first elected mayor of New Taipei City and the 1.152 million votes and 62.42% votes he received when he was re-elected. Ko Wenzhe received 366,000 votes in Taipei City, with a vote rate of 23.39%. Not only was Ke Wenzhe’s vote score far lower than the 853,000 votes, 57.16%, and 580,000 votes, 41.07% that he had twice run for Taipei mayor, the vote rate was also lower than that of Huang Shanshan in 2022. 25.14%. In addition, Ko Wenzhe’s vote share in Taipei City is still the fourth from the bottom among all counties and cities, only higher than Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County and Taitung County.

Lai Qingde’s vote rate was 40.05%, the DPP’s non-constituting legislator’s vote rate was 36.16%, Hou Youyi’s vote rate was 33.49%, the KMT’s non-constituent vote rate was 34.58%, Ke Wenzhe’s vote rate was 26.46%, and the People’s Party’s non-constituent vote rate was 22.07 %, among the three groups of candidates, only Hou Youyi’s vote rate was lower than the vote rate regardless of district, showing that his base is smaller than that of the Kuomintang. If the total vote rate of regional legislators is used as a benchmark, the total vote rate of regional legislators of the Kuomintang is 40.44%, and that of the Democratic Progressive Party is 44.73%. The gap between Hou Youyi’s vote rate and regional legislators is also much greater than that of Lai Qingde.

Election commentator Shan Houzhi: A senior media worker, he has been in the Legislative Yuan for 20 years and has served in many media outlets such as China Times, United Press, and Apple.

This is the personal opinion of the commentator and does not represent the position of Yahoo!

See more related news

4 North City blue and green congressmen moved to Congress!Jiang Wan’an laughed: It’s a pity that without Wang Shijian, the gifts would have less flavor.

Going to the next level?Chen Qimai: He promised the public that he would serve until the last day of his term

Cai Biru switched to Lan Jie, deputy mayor of Zhong City?Office Tsai explains the reasons for withdrawing from the Kuomintang group

God accurately predicts the election results!Ogasa points out the DPP’s “future governance difficulties” and 3 challenges that need to be overcome

2024 Election Situation Analysis｜Both blue, green and white have gained. Lai Qingde only has Tainan’s 50% base base smaller than the Blues, and Ko Wenzhe’s North City is at a trough.

Related news videos