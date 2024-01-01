2024 is good for the boss: leap year and many holidays on weekends

#good #boss #leap #year #holidays #weekends

In the Netherlands we have eleven official holidays. Of these, six are always on the same weekdays: Good Friday, for example, is always on – you’ll never guess it – Friday. And Easter Monday is always on Monday. However, five public holidays are tied to a date. And so they shift over the years.

For example, Christmas last year (2023) was favorable for employees: on Monday and Tuesday. That quickly gives you a long weekend of four days. With just three additional days of vacation, you could arrange a nice week off.

King’s Day and Liberation Day

That includes New Year’s Day, which is on Monday this year. And Christmas is also relatively favorable this year: on Wednesday and Thursday. But King’s Day and Liberation Day – also two official holidays that shift days over the years – fall on a weekend this year. So that’s bad luck.

In the past year, only one of the five sliding holidays fell on a weekend. But in 2021, both Christmas and New Year’s Day were on the weekend. This unfavorable scenario will arise again in 2027.

This year is also a leap year. Once every four years, February has 29 instead of 28 days. That is to compensate for the fact that a year actually lasts 365 days and a quarter. For self-employed people or temporary workers, the extra day is a great opportunity to work an extra day or hours.

Everything will be settled

Anyone who is employed feels like working for free that day. After all, the idea is that you will not receive an extra salary. A blessing in disguise: February is also the shortest month of all, with the extra day added. The fact that you suddenly cannot make ends meet that month because of the extra day is nonsense, economist Mathijs Bouman explained in detail years ago.

When determining salaries, leap years and public holidays that may or may not fall during the week have been taken into account.

And the same applies to determining subscription fees. Ultimately, your gym or Netflix will definitely not be free on Thursday, February 29, even though it may feel that way. What is real: the leap year gives you an extra day to exercise or chill.