2024 Meteor Shower Series, Quadrantid to Ursid

Thursday, 11 Jan 2024 17:04 IWST

Illustration. BRIN revealed the list of meteor showers this year. (AFP PHOTO/ JORGE GUERRERO)

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

A number of phenomena meteor Rain will decorate Earth’s night sky on 2024. When does that happen?

Meteor showers occur when meteoroid sky objects burn up when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

Space Research Center researcher at the Aeronautics and Space Research Organization at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Farahhati Mumlahana explained that this object could come from the remains of a comet or asteroid that also orbits the Sun.

He revealed several conditions to be able to enjoy this celestial phenomenon.

“To hunt for meteors, you need to pay attention to the moon’s illumination, the peak of the event, and constellations near the radian,” said Farah, in a statement on the BRIN website, Monday (8/1).

Apart from that, observing meteor showers can be done by looking for a dark place with a wide view (no tall buildings), such as mountains or beaches.

“You can also use a tent while camping or prepare a seat/sofa because the wait can take a long time,” he said.

“And when you go out there can be a lot, but the break is also long. While chatting with friends and bringing supplies will also be fun,” said Farahhati.

The following is a list of meteor showers that can be witnessed in Indonesia throughout 2024:

– Quadrantid: January 3-4 (80 meteors per hour)

– April Lyrids: 22-23 April (18 meteor per jam)

– Eta Aquariid: 6-7 May (50 meteors per hour)

– Southern Delta Aquariids: 28-29 Juli (25 meteor per jam)

– Perseids: August 12-13 (100 meteors per hour)

– Draconid: October 7 (10 meteors per jam)

– Orion: October 21-22 (20 meteors per jam)

– Taurid: November 4-5 (10 meteors per hour)

– Leonid: 17-18 November (10 meteor per jam)

– Geminid: December 13-14 (150 meteors per hour)

– Ursid: December 21-22 (10 meteors per hour)

