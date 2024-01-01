2024 Olympic Games in Paris

#Olympic #Games #Paris

On July 26, 2024, Paris will be enchanted – or at least parts of it: when the 33rd Summer Olympics open in a very special way. For the first time, the ceremony will not take place in a stadium, no, the entire city will be a stage. Or rather, the city’s lifeline, the Seine. Between “Pont d’Austerlitz” we go on Barlassen past Île-de-France (with the Notre-Dame Cathedral), Louvre, Place de la Concorde and the obelisk to the Eiffel Tower. 600,000 spectators will be able to watch live when the Olympic flame is lit in France’s capital for the third time after 1900 and 1924.

However, the last time was 100 years ago – and a lot of things were different in 1924, not to mention the year 1900. That was the first time that women took part in the games. 2024 will be the first time that the Olympic movement actually achieves one of its goals – equality: exactly 50 percent, i.e. 5,250 athletes, are eligible to compete. This is not the only reason why the Games should be a “turning point in history,” as IOC President Thomas Bach explained after the last visit and, as always, indulged in self-praise and superlatives: “More sustainable, more urban, more inclusive, more equal – they will be wide open Games be, as the slogan says: ‘Games Wide Open’”.

However, self-praise does not mean that they will be carefree games, on the contrary. And that starts with the construction of the Olympic Village, which is being built in the Saint-Denis district, not far from the “Stade de France”. According to the organizers’ plan, the village will become the lasting legacy of the Games; the complex will later become 2,800 apartments, which will accommodate 15,000 participants during the Games and 6,000 during the Paralympics. And this in a district that is currently not one of the metropolis’s showpieces and is considered a problem district. But even the (successful) attempt to focus on sustainability in construction – thanks to the use of wood, transport by ship and geothermal energy for heating and cooling, CO₂ emissions are said to have been reduced by 47 percent – is already being criticized: There is a fear that the apartments will not be available to the social underclass who currently live in the area and that the cost of living will skyrocket due to the Olympics.

The costs are one of the cornerstones of the criticism: There are fears that the already overloaded Paris metro will be on the verge of collapse during the games due to the expected rush of visitors (7.5 of the 10 million tickets in circulation have already been sold out). Then of course there is the fear of terrorist attacks, which is particularly evident in France. The crisis in Israel and the operation in the Gaza Strip have not eased the situation. And one thing is clear: no matter how apolitical the games and the International Olympic Committee want to be, politics always catches up with sport, especially in modern times. The best example: the lifted exclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus and the immediate threat from Ukraine not to send a team at all. President Bach’s appeal to respect the ancient period of armistice and peace during the games almost sounds like mockery.

And, yes, it’s ultimately about sport: medals will be awarded in 329 competitions in 32 sports, three years after the last Games in Tokyo and twelve years after the last Games in Europe (in London 2012). Not just in Paris, because modern times also allow and require that the games are no longer held in just one city, such iconic competition venues as the Stade de France, the Parc des Princes, the areas around the Eiffel Tower and of course that Roland-Garros area for tennis too. For example, the sailing competitions will be held off Marseille on the Mediterranean, and the surfers, who, like climbing (which was “just” a demonstration competition in Tokyo), breaking and skateboarding, are part of the program for the first time, will choose their Olympic champions in Tahiti.

Hoping for medals for Austria

And Austria? After the summer games with seven medals and gold by cyclist Anna Kiesenhofer as a highlight, she hopes to return home from Paris with something to count on. In France, too, cycling (with the mountain bikers Mona Mitterwallner and Laura Stigger) and the climbers around Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz are the hottest items. And Austria can feel a little bit like a pioneer: the idea of ​​holding the opening on the river through the city has already been around. Salzburg had also presented this plan in its application for the 2010 Winter Games – but Vancouver was awarded the contract at the time.