2024 SEASON – The Paris Olympics in sight

FMBB General Assembly

With qualification for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, the Africa Cup 3×3 and 5×5 are among the events awaiting Malagasy basketball. Faithful to its principle of organizing its general assembly every December, the Malagasy Basketball Federation (Fmbb) has, once again, obtained the confidence of twenty-one leagues out of twenty-two present. The meeting was held on December 8 and 9 at the Petits Palais of the Mahamasina Sports Palace.

Several points were discussed and clarified this weekend. The moral, technical and financial reports, presented by the management team of the Fmbb, received the approval of most of the regional leagues. All this to show that the management method and leadership applied by Jean Michel Ramaroson received the support of the absolute majority.

Based on the principle of transparency, the president of the Fmbb explained that “2024 will be a very busy year for Malagasy basketball. Aside from the various national tournaments, at least four major events await the basketball players, notably the qualification for the Afrobasket 5×5 for senior men, in Antananarivo in January. It will be followed by the Africa elite 3×3 camp, from January 27 to February 2, in Tunisia, the African Games in Ghana in March, and the Olympic qualifying tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, from May 23 to 26. And finally, there will be the Paris Olympics, and in August, the Road to BAL and the elite 16”.

Faced with the immense task awaiting the Fmbb, Jean Michel Ramaroson emphasized the importance and support of partners like Telma and Canal +.

“The construction of at least one basketball court that meets the required standards will be carried out and offered by Telma to each regional league. For its part, the Canal+ group has consolidated cooperation for the development of basketball on a national level. »

Donné Raherinjatovo