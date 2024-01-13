2024 Taiwan Presidential Election: William Lai Wins, KMT Party Admits Loss

TAIPEI, KOMPAS.com – Taiwanese presidential candidate William Lai or Lai Ching-te won the 2024 Taiwanese presidential election on Saturday (13/1/2024).

With 98 percent of the votes counted, Lai, 64, of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) obtained 40.2 percent of the vote according to official data from Taiwan’s Central Election Commission.

His closest rival, Hou Yu-ih from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, was in second place with 33.4 percent of the vote.

Quoted from BBCthe KMT Party admits defeat in the 2024 Taiwan presidential election.

“I am very sad that I could not complete the change of government. I deeply apologize,” said Hou Yu-ih.

“I hope all parties can face Taiwan’s challenges. “We need a united Taiwan,” he continued.

Not long after, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which nominated Ko Wen-je as a presidential candidate, also admitted defeat.

The AFP news agency reported that nearly 20 million people have the right to vote in Taiwan but the number of voters has not been announced.

The results of the 2024 Taiwan presidential election are being closely monitored by China and the United States (US).

Washington, which is Taiwan’s main military partner, is fighting for influence with China in this strategic area.

Lai stated in his campaign that he was a defender of democratic Taiwan.

“This is Taiwan’s hard-won democracy. We should all cherish our democracy and vote enthusiastically,” Lai told reporters while voting at a school gymnasium in Tainan City, southern Taiwan.

China previously warned that Lai’s election would lead to war and setbacks for the self-ruled island.

William Lai is the current Vice President of Taiwan. Beijing considers it a dangerous separatist, and Taiwan’s Defense Ministry vows to crush any efforts toward Taiwanese independence.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and promises to seize it one day, if necessary by force.

After winning the 2024 Taiwan presidential election, Lai said that this island would continue to adhere to democratic government.

