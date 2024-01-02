2024: the year of empathetic area development

#year #empathetic #area #development

2024 will be the year of a new perspective on social land and land use, a halt to the transformation of working areas, new transformation opportunities, empathetic area development and smart energy hubs.

More cities will start to realize in 2024 – following Rotterdam, The Hague, Zurich and London – that the transformation of urban work areas into residential areas is an undesirable development. For example, cities are in danger of becoming monocultures due to endless transformations and, moreover, elite economies, because blue-collar work in particular is disappearing. This also applies to urban services such as distribution that is provided from mega DCs at increasingly greater distances from cities. Not really sustainable. A first step is for cities to try to regain control over urban land markets. Not an easy task with the Didam judgment fresh in our minds. However, an effective policy starts with a good vision, such as the Rotterdam Business Space Action Plan, with the vague ‘what kind of city do you want to be’. At the same time, existing work areas should be used much better.

Urban densification in a new perspective

A similar discussion will arise for rubbish zones in the city where many creative entrepreneurs are now located, such as the Zeeburgereiland in Amsterdam, where the entrepreneurship that has established itself there over the years has to make way for housing.

I expect a gradual paradigm change when it comes to the question to what extent infill is always preferable to new urban development, if it can take the pressure off the urban land market. This is separate from the question to what extent densification is subject to limits from the perspective of quality of life. The Board of Government Advisors (CRa) recently warned about too high densities in railway zones. Of course, compaction has many advantages. For example, a high address density increases support for facilities. In the discussion about the additional street, the construction lobby has so far prevailed, with support from the voter. A signal that calls for a new perspective on suburban construction and living, socially desirable land and land use, also in relation to the agricultural transition.

Stop on transformation and new transformation opportunities

In addition to a new perspective on urban business areas, working from home for white-collar workers continues. This means further divestments in already outdated offices. In areas where many outdated offices – without a required energy label – are clustered, this generates interesting transformation opportunities. Perhaps for new economic functions, whether or not in combination with housing. The same goes for shopping areas,

The observation of Boelhouwer and Nijboer that (respectively) people’s housing needs should be given more priority in housing construction, and that sustainable policy should be better translated into what’s in it for me seems appropriate to me. But there comes a time when sustainable goals and direct satisfaction of the voter’s needs do not correspond. For example, the municipality of Amersfoort failed to translate its parking policy into the wishes of ordinary Amersfoort residents, who voted no to the policy en masse in a referendum.

The year of empathetic area development

This means a great challenge for the coming years, where the ambitions for a more beautiful and sustainable Netherlands will often clash with quick satisfaction of needs, the gut or simply achievements that people do not want to give up. Consider parking space, which must make way for greenery and biodiversity, or new electricity houses.

Delving deeper into people’s needs must be a priority in 2024. At the same time, you will also have to take people along and encourage them to look beyond their noses, and seduce them with compelling visions of the future, and simply surprise them. ‘A good chef makes what you like, without you asking for it,’ said my colleague Jan-Willem Wesselink of Future City Foundation in a column on Stadszaken. I agree with him.

Visionary planning and search for win wins

It is a pity that the Balkenende and Rutte cabinets had little interest in the connecting power of visionary planning, as Zef Hemel calls it and describes it in his unsurpassed book ‘Er once was a city’. I would also like to invite policymakers to look for win-wins. Why not parking and climate adaptation, driving and cycling? Densify and expand? After all, there is plenty of room. More about that later.

The year of the Smart Energy Hub

2024 will be the year of the smart energy hub. In addition to grid reinforcement and the hydrogen backbone, these form the third major solution to still be able to supply households and companies with electricity in a time of a congested power grid. Simply by acting as a buffer between central supply and purchase. A smart energy hub with sufficient capacity can even balance regional grids. Stadszaken described the operation of these smart energy hubs, which often coincide with industrial estates, in an extensive article in February 2023.

