2024: the year of empathetic area development

2024 will be the year of the energy hub, a halt to transformation, new transformation opportunities, empathetic area development and new space opportunities. After all, there is plenty of room.

2024 will be the year of the smart energy hub. In addition to grid reinforcement and the hydrogen backbone, these form the third major solution to still be able to supply households and companies with electricity in a time of a congested power grid. Simply by acting as a buffer between central supply and purchase. Stadszaken described the operation of these smart energy hubs, which ideally coincide with industrial estates, in an extensive article in February 2023

Stop on transformation and new transformation opportunities

More cities are starting to realize – following Rotterdam and The Hague and international cities such as Zurich and London – that the transformation of urban work areas (and in parallel also junk and ravel spaces) into residential areas is the death of the city. . At the same time, existing work areas should be used much better.

This does mean that cities must regain control over urban land markets. At the same time, a paradigm change is expected when it comes to the question to what extent infill is always preferable to new urban development, if this can take the pressure off the urban land market. This is separate from the question to what extent densification is subject to limits from the perspective of quality of life. The Board of Government Advisors (CRa) recently warned against too high a density in railway zones.

In addition to preserving industrial estates, working from home for white collar workers continues. This means further divestments in already outdated offices. In areas where many outdated offices – without a required energy label – are clustered, this generates interesting transformation opportunities.

The year of empathetic area development

I fully agree with Boelhouwer and Nijboer’s observation that, respectively, people’s housing needs should be given more priority in housing construction, and sustainable policy should be translated into what’s in it for me.

But there comes a time when sustainable goals and direct satisfaction of the voter’s needs do not correspond. For example, the municipality of Amersfoort failed to translate its parking policy into the wishes of ordinary Amersfoort residents, who voted no to the policy en masse in a referendum.

This means a great challenge for the coming years, where the ambitions for a more beautiful and sustainable Netherlands will often clash with quick satisfaction of needs, the gut or simply achievements that people do not want to give up. Consider parking space, which must make way for greenery and biodiversity, or new electricity houses.

Immersing yourself in people’s needs must be your number one priority in 2024. At the same time, you will also have to take people along and encourage them to look beyond their noses, and entice them to a compelling vision of the future, and simply surprise them. ‘A good chef makes what you like, without you asking for it,’ said my colleague Jan-Willem Wesselink of Future City Foundation in a column on Stadszaken. I agree with him.

Visionary planning and search for win wins

It is a pity that the Balkenende and Rutte cabinets had little interest in the connecting power of visionary planning, as Zef Hemel calls it and describes it in his unsurpassed book ‘Er once was a city’.

I would also like to invite policymakers to look for win-wins.

Why not parking and climate adaptation, driving and cycling? Densify and expand? After all, there is plenty of room.

More about that later.