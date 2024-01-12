2024 Total Solar Eclipse Schedule, Here’s the Location

#Total #Solar #Eclipse #Schedule #Heres #Location

Surabaya – Two solar eclipses will occur in 2024. The 2024 total solar eclipse will occur at the beginning of the year, while the 2024 annular solar eclipse will occur towards the end of the year.

Indonesia was one of the regions that passed through the Total Solar Eclipse in 2016. This year, the Total Solar Eclipse will occur again, which regions will it pass through?

Solar Eclipse 2024

Will Indonesia experience another Total Solar Eclipse? Check out the schedule and location for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse below.

1. 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Schedule

According to the official National Geographic website, a total solar eclipse is the phenomenon of the moon blocking the entire surface of the sun. The diameter and distance of the Moon from Earth makes it relatively large enough to cover the disk of the Sun.

The position of the Moon which is exactly parallel to the Earth and the Sun creates a shadow called the umbra, and creates a trail of shadows called the path of totality.

The area that passes through the path of totality will experience a Total Solar Eclipse. This path is limited and narrow, so that areas outside the path of totality will only see a partial eclipse or not at all.

The total solar eclipse also has the shortest duration compared to other eclipses. This phenomenon occurs once every 18 months, in fact it only occurs once every 300 years or more in the same place.

According to the official NASA website, the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse will occur on April 8. The Total Solar Eclipse will cross North America, passing through Mexico, the central and northeastern United States (US), and eastern Canada.

The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse lasts 4 minutes 28 seconds. The best time to watch the Total Solar Eclipse this year is 18.18 local time. 15 US states will be able to see the sky darken at the peak of the eclipse.

“It’s long, over four minutes in total. Because of the long duration, things will be much darker than in 2017 during totality,” said Bob Baer, ​​a specialist in the School of Physics and Applied Physics at Southern Illinois University, and co-Chair of the Southern Illinois Eclipse 2017-2024 Steering Committee as quoted from the National Geographic page.

The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse will occur in parts of North America, including parts of Mexico, the United States and Canada. The path of totality will enter the US in Texas, passing through parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

It then enters Canada through southern Ontario, after which it passes through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. Next on the Atlantic Coast of Newfoundland Canada.

Experts urge you to always be careful when observing a total solar eclipse. Looking directly at the Sun with the naked eye, or using telescopes and binoculars without eye protection can cause vision damage and permanent blindness.

For this reason, special eclipse glasses are needed that can filter sunlight and instruments equipped with solar filters. Observers can also use simple pinhole cameras.

Even so, the Total Solar Eclipse can be witnessed with the naked eye and safely, but only during the short phase of totality. This phase occurs at the peak of a Total Solar Eclipse, namely when the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s rays.

2. Annular Solar Eclipse Schedule

Collect Detik newsthe Ring Solar Eclipse will close the year 2024. To be precise, on October 2 from 22.42 WIB to October 3 03.39 WIB, crossing Chile and Argentina.

The annular solar eclipse began to be observed at 23.50 WIB and ended on October 3 early morning at 03.39 WIB. The annular solar eclipse 2-3 October 2024 reaches its maximum on 3 October at 01.45 WIB for 7 minutes 25 seconds in the Pacific Ocean.

