21.8 degrees in Ticino: Switzerland recorded the warmest Christmas Eve since measurements began

– Switzerland records the warmest Christmas Eve since measurements began

There were records for the warmest December 24th in Ticino, southern Bünden and the Engadine.

Published today at 7:12 p.m

This year, Switzerland recorded the warmest December 24 since measurements began. In Biasca TI the temperatures reached 21.8 degrees on Christmas Eve, as the weather service MeteoNews announced.

In Cevio in the Maggia Valley the temperatures climbed to 20.6 degrees on Sunday. It is the first time that the weather station broke the 20 degree mark on Christmas Day, as the weather service Meteonews announced on Sunday. However, both stations have only been in operation for a few years and cannot yet be used for a climate comparison.

However, according to the weather services, records were also measured for the warmest December 24th at practically all other measuring locations in Ticino. At some of these measurement locations, the data goes back over 100 years. Stabio TI, for example, recorded temperatures of up to 18.9 degrees. The previous record for Christmas Eve from 2018 of 16.3 degrees was significantly exceeded.

According to SRF Meteo, there were also new highs for December 24th in southern Bünden, for example in Poschiavo with 15.6 degrees or in Sta. Maria with 11.8 degrees. There were also new records for Christmas Eve at the Ofenpass and in Samedan in the Upper Engadine, where the temperature was 8.9 degrees.

Second record day

December temperature records were already recorded in various places in Ticino on Saturday. In Locarno the temperatures reached 22.3 degrees, as several weather services reported. This clearly broke the previous record from December 4, 1967 with 20.9 degrees.

In Biasca TI, 22.0 degrees were recorded, but the station has only been in operation there for a few years and therefore there are no reliable climate statistics yet.

21.3 degrees were measured in Lugano; it was only slightly warmer there on December 5, 1931. There was also a new December record in Stabio near Chiasso TI with 20.6 degrees.

SDA/anf

