A 2023 survey named Budapest as the best town for Christmas, but when hot dogs rose to 21 euros, enthusiasm and compliments began to wane.

The indignation of local residents, whose average salary is around 830 euros per month, is understandable: 12 euros for goulash or 17 euros for stuffed cabbage is a lot.

A visitor from the southern city of Pécs, Margit Varga, notes that this year’s Christmas town prices are “not for Hungarian wallets”.

And Hungary is not the only country that experienced a real price shock this year due to inflation (which reached almost 20 percent this year).

UK Christmas towns called ‘hell on earth’ due to high prices

Edinburgh is a beautiful city, and Edinburgh at Christmas is even more beautiful. The only problem is that this year, his old town Christmas town is being dubbed “hell on earth” because of the prices. Burgers here cost 14 euros, a ticket to ride the big Ferris wheel costs 11.6 euros, and mulled wine costs 8 euros.

The situation is not much better in England. The north-east city of York has traditionally had a reputation for more affordable Christmas prices than London. Only this year, a hamburger with french fries costs 17 euros here, although mulled wine is not crazy expensive – 5.8 euros each.

London’s famous “Winter Wonderland” is tempting at similar prices, where mulled wine costs 6.6 euros, a hamburger even up to 16.2 euros, and hot dogs 9.9 euros each. During the peak, the desire to go up the Ferris wheel will cost you 12.8 euros.

Further north in the country, in the Christmas town of Liverpool, prices are also suitably surprising. Local newspaper Liverpool Echo published the prices on Facebook. So, a mulled wine there costs 7.5 euros, and a sausage costs 9.3 euros. Commentators missed the opportunity to be silent: “You need to take out a loan to visit that Christmas town. It’s better to choose a cheaper bakery.”

Some people think that it is not the sellers who should be blamed for the prices, but the organizers, who rent a medium-sized hut for trade in the Christmas town for 11,000. 600 dollars.

In the Christmas towns of German cities, where this beautiful tradition began, prices are also biting. This means that even the deepest and most solemn traditions cannot protect against inflation.

One visitor to such a Christmas fair shared a photo of a sausage costing 6 euros on social media with the caption “See what the prices are this year.”

In Berlin, fearing that the prices won’t be attractive to buyers, this year a number of sellers decided not to even try their luck at Christmas shopping. Local broadcaster RBB reports that the cost of a traditional German sausage is about 2.7 euros, so no one will sell it today for 3.5 euros, although ten years ago this was normal practice.

A glass of mulled wine, which costs 4-5 and sometimes up to 10 euros in Berlin’s Christmas towns, is significantly more expensive than visitors are willing to pay: German pollsters Civey found that a third of people would agree to pay 3-3.99 euros for a mulled wine, and a quarter say that 3 euros would be an acceptable price for them.

At the Christmas market in Spandau, visitors shared their impressions with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper: “Wow, how expensive it is here.” And he clarified that this year the prices are on average one euro higher. Similar changes are also observed in Strasbourg’s Christmas town, writes BFM TV. And here the greed of the organizers is blamed for the price jump.

Only, as one interviewee points out, in Europe at least, the entrance to such Christmas towns does not cost anything.

Here, for example, the Seattle Christmas market invites visitors to enter a “magical European Christmas village” – for just 18 euros. Of course, food and gifts for extra money. Well, at least you can enjoy the carousel for free.