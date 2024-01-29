21-year-old man dies in serious accident on A58 | Domestic

#21yearold #man #dies #accident #A58 #Domestic

A 21-year-old man from Goes died in a serious accident on the A58. His car hit the guardrail and turned on its side. The victim died on the spot, HVZeeland reports.

The A58 between Goes and Kapelle in the direction of Bergen op Zoom is currently completely closed. The accident took place around 7:10 PM. It is not yet known what exactly happened. The police are now investigating this.

Another accident

Later that evening around 8:40 PM there was another accident between several cars on the N289 near Kapelle. At least one person was injured. Here too, the road was closed, but traffic was back to normal around 9:55 PM.

