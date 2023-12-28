210 Killed in the Last 24 Hours, Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 21,300

#Killed #Hours #Death #Toll #Gaza #Reaches

Smoke from Israeli bombing in Gaza, Sunday (24/12/2023). The number of deaths due to Israeli military aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023 has reached 21,320 as of Thursday (28/12/2023). (Source: AP Photo)

GAZA, KOMPAS.TV – The number of deaths due to Israeli military aggression in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023 has reached 21,320 as of Thursday (28/12/2023). This was revealed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Thursday (28/12).

In his statement, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said that more than 200 people had died in the past 24 hours and more than 55 thousand others had been injured in the Israeli army massacre.

Palestinians flee from Israel’s ground attack in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday (27/12/2023). (Source: AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

“A total of 55,603 people were injured. “At least 210 people were killed and 360 others injured in the last 24 hours,” said Al Qudra, quoted from Anadolu.

Also Read: Israel Bombards Northern Gaza Area Again, Kills Dozens of Palestinians

Furthermore, Al Qudra said, 312 health workers were killed and 104 ambulances were destroyed in the Israeli bombardment. Meanwhile, 23 hospitals and 142 health centers cannot function.

As reported, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip since the cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7 2023. Now, half of the housing in the coastal territory of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed. Around 2 million residents were forced to flee because they lost their homes amid scarce supplies of food and clean water.

Also Read:  Xi Jinping Claims Reunification with Taiwan Is Inevitable

Meanwhile, on the Israeli side, around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have died in the Hamas attack on October 7.

Also read: Thousands of war victims in Gaza face the choice of losing limbs or risking death

Author : Vyara Lestari Editor : Iman-Firdaus

Source: Anatolia

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tremor in Mexico today, December 28 – live report of latest earthquakes via SSN | National Seismological Service | MIX
Tremor in Mexico today, December 28 – live report of latest earthquakes via SSN | National Seismological Service | MIX
Posted on
The Romanian House of Representatives rejected the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians
The Romanian House of Representatives rejected the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians
Posted on
These are the most important dates to pay attention to in 2024
These are the most important dates to pay attention to in 2024
Posted on
New iPads didn’t come this year, Apple’s sales dropped by millions
New iPads didn’t come this year, Apple’s sales dropped by millions
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News