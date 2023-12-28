210 Killed in the Last 24 Hours, Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 21,300

#Killed #Hours #Death #Toll #Gaza #Reaches

Smoke from Israeli bombing in Gaza, Sunday (24/12/2023). The number of deaths due to Israeli military aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7 2023 has reached 21,320 as of Thursday (28/12/2023). (Source: AP Photo)

GAZA, KOMPAS.TV – The number of deaths due to Israeli military aggression in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023 has reached 21,320 as of Thursday (28/12/2023). This was revealed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Thursday (28/12).

In his statement, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said that more than 200 people had died in the past 24 hours and more than 55 thousand others had been injured in the Israeli army massacre.

Palestinians flee from Israel’s ground attack in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday (27/12/2023). (Source: AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)

“A total of 55,603 people were injured. “At least 210 people were killed and 360 others injured in the last 24 hours,” said Al Qudra, quoted from Anadolu.

Furthermore, Al Qudra said, 312 health workers were killed and 104 ambulances were destroyed in the Israeli bombardment. Meanwhile, 23 hospitals and 142 health centers cannot function.

As reported, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip since the cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7 2023. Now, half of the housing in the coastal territory of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed. Around 2 million residents were forced to flee because they lost their homes amid scarce supplies of food and clean water.

Meanwhile, on the Israeli side, around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have died in the Hamas attack on October 7.

Author : Vyara Lestari Editor : Iman-Firdaus

Source: Anatolia