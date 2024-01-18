22 homes temporarily uninhabitable after fire in Den Bosch parking garage

#homes #temporarily #uninhabitable #fire #Den #Bosch #parking #garage
Meesters Multi MediaThe damage after the fire in the parking garage in Den Bosch

In association with

Broadcasting Brabant

NOS News•yesterday, 11:04 PM•Adjusted yesterday, 11:33 PM

According to Omroep Brabant, the fire, which broke out this morning around 9 a.m., started after a motorist became unwell in the parking garage and crashed his or her car hard into a wall. Immediately afterwards a fire broke out.

The parking garage is located under a residential complex in a suburb of Den Bosch. Due to the fire, all 86 apartments, some of which are occupied by the elderly, were evacuated. After the fire was under control in the afternoon, the fire brigade and safety region assessed which residents could return home.

Unsafe

The residents of 22 homes are not allowed to return home for the time being because cracks have been found in the construction. “We cannot estimate what will happen to them, which is why we have labeled them as unsafe,” a spokesperson for the safety region told Omroep Brabant.

It is not clear how long the residents will have to sleep elsewhere. “Most likely it is not just one night. But that is difficult to estimate,” says the spokesperson. “Specialists must further investigate the homes.” The municipality of Den Bosch has arranged accommodation for people who were unable to do so themselves.

Back under supervision

The residents of the other 64 homes will be allowed to return home tonight, under supervision. Emergency workers first check each home to see whether it is safe enough.

Also Read:  Karolay Solano, a year without his father, the hero of the fire on Vía 40

For example, it is checked whether there are soot particles and it is measured whether carbon monoxide is present. “If a home still turns out to be unsafe, those residents are not allowed to return,” says the spokesperson for the safety region. He estimates that all homes were checked around 1 a.m.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

LVBP 2023-24 results for the Round Robin LIVE, January 18: find out the games for TODAY, pitchers, lineups and positions | baseballplay | IVC | Simple TV | Venevision | watch lvbp online free | Baseball
LVBP 2023-24 results for the Round Robin LIVE, January 18: find out the games for TODAY, pitchers, lineups and positions | baseballplay | IVC | Simple TV | Venevision | watch lvbp online free | Baseball
Posted on
why, for whom, when, how?
why, for whom, when, how?
Posted on
An explosive-laden drone crashed into a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden
An explosive-laden drone crashed into a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden
Posted on
The best term deposits for 2024
The best term deposits for 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News