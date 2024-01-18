22 homes temporarily uninhabitable after fire in Den Bosch parking garage

#homes #temporarily #uninhabitable #fire #Den #Bosch #parking #garage

Meesters Multi MediaThe damage after the fire in the parking garage in Den Bosch

In association with

Broadcasting Brabant

NOS News•yesterday, 11:04 PM•Adjusted yesterday, 11:33 PM

According to Omroep Brabant, the fire, which broke out this morning around 9 a.m., started after a motorist became unwell in the parking garage and crashed his or her car hard into a wall. Immediately afterwards a fire broke out.

The parking garage is located under a residential complex in a suburb of Den Bosch. Due to the fire, all 86 apartments, some of which are occupied by the elderly, were evacuated. After the fire was under control in the afternoon, the fire brigade and safety region assessed which residents could return home.

Unsafe

The residents of 22 homes are not allowed to return home for the time being because cracks have been found in the construction. “We cannot estimate what will happen to them, which is why we have labeled them as unsafe,” a spokesperson for the safety region told Omroep Brabant.

It is not clear how long the residents will have to sleep elsewhere. “Most likely it is not just one night. But that is difficult to estimate,” says the spokesperson. “Specialists must further investigate the homes.” The municipality of Den Bosch has arranged accommodation for people who were unable to do so themselves.

Back under supervision

The residents of the other 64 homes will be allowed to return home tonight, under supervision. Emergency workers first check each home to see whether it is safe enough.

For example, it is checked whether there are soot particles and it is measured whether carbon monoxide is present. “If a home still turns out to be unsafe, those residents are not allowed to return,” says the spokesperson for the safety region. He estimates that all homes were checked around 1 a.m.