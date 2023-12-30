22 minutes of physical exercise a day can offset the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle | Health & Wellness

#minutes #physical #exercise #day #offset #harmful #effects #sedentary #lifestyle #Health #Wellness

It’s no secret: we live in a sedentary society. According to data from the Ministry of Health corresponding to 2020, 36.4% of the Spanish population over 15 years of age acknowledges not exercising and spending their free time sedentary. The latest Eurobarometer on sport and physical activity, from 2022, raises that figure to 47%. These data on free time are added to increasingly sedentary jobs, in which a large part of the population spends days of between seven and ten hours sitting in front of a computer screen. The Spanish Society of Obesity (SEEDO) estimates that a sedentary person increases the spending of the public health system by 26% and estimates the impact of these figures of sedentary lifestyle, which is related to development, to around 1,560 million euros per year. of countless diseases, have on the Spanish health system.

A recent study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine based on data from almost 12,000 participants from Norway, Sweden and the United States over the age of 50, concluded that just 22 minutes a day of moderate exercise (walking briskly, cycling or doing intense cleaning tasks) or vigorous (jogging, playing soccer or tennis, or cycling more intensely) could help offset the negative health effects of a sedentary lifestyle and reduce the risk of mortality from any cause.

“Our study indicates that sedentary time is not associated with a higher risk of mortality among those participants who accumulated at least 20-25 minutes of moderate and vigorous physical activity,” explains Edvard Sagelv, lead author of the research and professor at the Faculties of Sports Sciences and Health Sciences of the Arctic University of Norway, which highlights that the results show that these 22 minutes of activity do not have to be carried out continuously, but can be fragmented into various episodes or bursts. The latter would confirm the results of another study published a year ago in the European Heart Journal, which concluded that short bursts of just one minute of intense exercise during daily routines (carrying groceries home from the supermarket, walking at a faster pace) elevated to work or climbing stairs, for example) could have a great impact on the health of more sedentary people.

More information

“The results of this study coincide with the recommendations that the clinical practice guidelines of the main scientific societies of cardiology have been making for a long time, which recommend around 30 minutes of moderate exercise for five days (150 minutes per week): or 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week, of more intense physical exercise,” says Manuel Anguita, cardiologist at the Reina Sofia University Hospital in Córdoba and member of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC).

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in Spain. In them, although as the expert recognizes, it is difficult to specify, sedentary lifestyle plays an essential role. “Exercise has two benefits at the cardiovascular level. A direct one, through the exercise itself, since it has an anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effect, improves the performance and efficiency of myocardial cells, decreases heart rate, etc.; and another at an indirect level, since exercise produces an improvement in other cardiovascular risk factors. What percentage of cardiovascular diseases could be avoided with a less sedentary society? It is difficult to know, but I think it is a very important percentage, at least between a quarter and a third,” he reflects.

César A. Rodríguez, head of the Section of the Medical Oncology Service of the University Clinical Hospital of Salamanca and for a few months now president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), holds the same opinion. “We already had results from previous studies about the positive reduction in cancer mortality thanks to physical exercise, but this study adds some points of originality in the design: there are many patients, it measures exercise with portable devices and, although it is true that The follow-up is short, just five years, it shows that it is not necessary that the time of physical exercise be very long, but that it is necessary that it have a minimum intensity to have an impact on health,” he points out.

Cancer is the second cause of death in Spain and the first among men. Although it is difficult to specify the impact that physical exercise has on its development and prognosis, what is clear, says Rodríguez, is that bad lifestyle habits (sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, and alcohol and tobacco consumption) are related to approximately third of cancer deaths. “Intervening on each of these factors separately, we know, reduces the risk of death. It is true that not all tumors have the same level of evidence, but in some tumors, such as breast cancer, this relationship is very well documented,” he adds.

The longer and more intensity, the better.

The president of the SEOM states that these results, although encouraging, can lead to an “erroneous reading” of them: “22 minutes is the minimum time after which, according to the study, the effects of a sedentary lifestyle can be compensated, but It is best to lead as little a sedentary life as possible. The more exercise, the better.”

More information

Thus, Manuel Anguita recalls, this was also corroborated a few months ago by another investigation published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, which analyzed the relationship between the daily steps taken by people and the risk of death. The researchers found that walking 4,000 steps a day (far from the 10,000 that the WHO has been recommending) reduced the risk of death from any cause. “The 4,000 steps, which are those 22 minutes, already showed benefits in terms of mortality, but for every 1,000 daily steps above that figure the risk of mortality decreased by 15%. That is to say, the more the better, although the minimum level from which benefits are already obtained to compensate for a sedentary lifestyle is those 20 minutes,” he argues.

This relationship was also seen in the study led by Edvard Sagelv, in which the impact of a longer time of moderate or intense physical exercise to reduce the risk of mortality was greater than that achieved with a shorter time of sedentary lifestyle. In fact, the researcher points out, higher levels of physical activity were associated in the study with a lower risk of mortality, regardless of sedentary time. And the same goes for the intensity of physical activity. The Norwegian professor points out that, although in the study there were not many citizens who carried out vigorous activity, other recent research indicates that a greater intensity of exercise provides a greater effect on health.

“The more intense the activity, the better; and the more minutes, the better. However, it is worth remembering that moderate intensity and that limited time of 20 minutes also have a great benefit for health,” emphasizes Sagelv, who believes that authorities must create “positive incentives” so that people can be physically active in the morning. everyday life, such as providing safe walking spaces, safe cycle lanes and access to green spaces such as parks. “These are all public health measures that have been shown to be effective in increasing the population’s physical activity levels,” she recommends.

Cesar A. Rodríguez, for his part, thinks that these results can also motivate and encourage the practice of exercise, both among those people who complain of not having time and among those who are sedentary because they do not like to do physical activities. “If for whatever reason you can’t find time to do some regular physical activity, if you live in a third-floor apartment and have to go up to the house four times, do it by taking the stairs; or if you have to walk to a place that is 20 minutes away, don’t go for a walk, go at a good pace. We must take advantage of these circumstances of daily life to transform them into physical exercise,” he concludes.

You can follow EL PAÍS Salud y Bienestar on Facebook, X and Instagram.