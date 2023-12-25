22000 mAh battery and 136 dB speaker! Which phone can do this?

#mAh #battery #speaker #phone

The Oukitel WP33 Pro is a dream come true for people who want good endurance

The 22000 mAh battery is not the only unique feature of this machine

Camera in the main role? However, a proper speaker deserves attention

A high-end camera plays a key role in modern mobile phones, manufacturers are constantly competing with innovations. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, OnePlus 12, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or Xiaomi 14 Ultra? For everyone, an excellent camera is vital!

But what if your priorities are different? You don’t enjoy charging every day, but you’d rather top up your energy once a week on Sunday evening, for example. There is a solution, it’s called Oukitel WP33 Pro and in addition to a huge battery, it offers, for example, a decent speaker.

The phone offers a display with a diagonal of 6.6 inches, which is protected by tempered glass Gorilla Glass. The resolution is 2408 x 1080 pixels, the refresh rate is unfortunately only 60 Hz. As the processor used is Mediatek Dimensity 6100+, which is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. The processor is not a complete speedster, but it is not a complete disgrace either. The internal storage has a capacity of 256 GB, the support of fifth generation networks will please. The main camera has a resolution of 64 megapixels, the one with night vision then 20 megapixels. Once again, we also meet a macro camera with a resolution of 2 megapixels.

22000 mAh is just the beginning…

Now for the more interesting numbers – the weight of the phone is 577 grams. A little over half a kilo is not enough, but the battery with a capacity of 22000 mAh simply weighs something. However, the phone should easily last a week of normal use without recharging. On the receiving end, it takes much longer, after all, the Xiaomi 13 managed 19 days on a single charge in this regard. The speaker volume is 136 Db, that’s a real mess. But I would be quite interested in the sound quality, not sure if the physics can be cheated. Let’s go back to the design – the phone can withstand almost any treatment. Not only do we have IP68 and IP69K certifications here, but even the MIL-STD-810H military standard.

I will definitely not run to the store myself and buy the Oukitel WP33 Pro. But I’m glad that similar phones exist on the market. Each of us expects something a little different from a modern mobile phone, and if someone wants good endurance, they don’t necessarily need to carry power banks around in their pockets. Although the phone presented today is in a way a power bank with a display and a speaker. To dinner? Approximately 6,000 crowns during the start of sales.

Source: Oukitel