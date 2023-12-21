22nd National Weather Warning of heavy snow even on flat areas on the Sea of ​​Japan side, frozen roads, risk of traffic disturbances (Weather Forecaster Satoko Ono December 22, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

#22nd #National #Weather #Warning #heavy #snow #flat #areas #Sea #Japan #side #frozen #roads #risk #traffic #disturbances #Weather #Forecaster #Satoko #Ono #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

22nd Nationwide Weather Warning of heavy snow even on flat areas on the Sea of ​​Japan side, frozen roads, risk of traffic disturbances

Today, the 22nd, the winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will continue, and snow will fall mainly on the Sea of ​​Japan side. Snow is expected to fall not only in Hokkaido, Tohoku, and Hokuriku, but also in northern Kinki, San’in, and northern Kyushu. There is a risk of heavy snow not only along the mountains, but also on the flatlands, and people should be on guard against frozen roads and traffic disruptions.

Winter-type atmospheric pressure distribution; cold air in the sky comparable to midwinter

Today, the 22nd, the winter-like atmospheric pressure pattern will continue. Cold air as cold as midwinter will flow into the skies near Japan, and snow is expected to fall mainly on the Sea of ​​Japan side. Heavy snow has already fallen in some places in Hokkaido, Tohoku, and Hokuriku, but it is expected that more snow will fall and snowfall will increase. Be wary of heavy snow not only along the mountains but also on the flatlands. There are many places on the Pacific side where it will be sunny, but there will be places where snow clouds will roll in.

local weather

In Hokkaido, snow is falling mainly on the Sea of ​​Japan side, and there are likely to be drizzling areas. It will be mostly sunny on the Pacific side, but snow clouds are expected to roll in here and there. In Tohoku, it will snow mainly on the Sea of ​​Japan side, and there will be places where the snowfall will be heavier. Although there are many sunny places on the Pacific side, it snows along the mountains, and there are likely to be places where it snows even on the flatlands. It will snow in Hokuriku. Snow is expected to fall not only along the mountains, but also on the plains, and the snowfall is likely to increase further. Please be alert for traffic disruptions due to heavy snow tonight.

The Pacific coast from Kanto to Kyushu will be mostly sunny. However, snow is expected to fall along the mountains of the northern Kanto region and the Tokai region, as well as in the northern Kinki region and San’in region along the Sea of ​​Japan, Shikoku, and northern Kyushu. It may be accompanied by thunder or the snowfall may be strong, and there is a risk of heavy snow not only along the mountains but also on the flatlands.

Okinawa will be covered in clouds and it will rain in places.

Expected snowfall in each region

From northern Japan to western Japan, there will be heavy snow in some places, mainly on the Sea of ​​Japan side, into tomorrow the 23rd.

The amount of snow expected in the 24 hours until 6 a.m. tomorrow, the 23rd, is expected to be high in some places.

Hokuriku region 80cm

Tokai region 60cm

Hokkaido region, Kanto-Koshin region, Kinki region, Chugoku region

50 cm

Tohoku region 40cm

Northern Kyushu region 20cm

Shikoku region 15cm

The amount of snow expected in the 24 hours until 6 a.m. the day after tomorrow, the 24th, is high in some places.

Hokuriku region 40 to 60 cm

Hokkaido region 30 to 50 cm

This is expected.

If the cold air intensifies or snow continues to fall in the same area, there is a risk that areas with warning-level heavy snow may spread. Be alert for traffic obstructions due to snow accumulation, icy roads, and heavy snow, and be careful of snow accretion on power lines and trees, as well as avalanches. In addition, the wind will become stronger, so please be careful and be on guard against high waves.

Safety goods for driving on snowy roads just in case

When driving on snowy roads, it is a good idea to have the following items on hand in case you get stranded.

(1) Items that keep you warm, such as winter clothes, warmers, and blankets

Be prepared for the temperature inside your car to drop when the heating shuts off.

(2) Drinking water, emergency food, mobile battery, portable toilet, flashlight

Be prepared to spend a long time in your car and be prepared for trouble at night.

(3) Booster cable, tow rope, tire chain

It would also be a good idea to have a booster cable to use when the battery dies and a tow rope to help you escape if you are unable to start. Tire chains are also helpful in dealing with heavy snowfall that cannot be handled with studless tires alone.

(4) Work gloves, rubber gloves, boots, shovel

Make sure you have something ready to remove snow. If the muffler becomes buried in snow, exhaust gases may flow back into the vehicle and cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

When driving on snowy roads, be sure to have items in your car that will come in handy in case of an emergency. Additionally, make sure you have enough fuel before heading out. However, please check the weather and traffic information, and if heavy snow or blizzard is expected, consider changing your plans for going out or changing your means of transportation.

