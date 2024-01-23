23.01.2024 – FSNPPC COMMUNICATION: Discussions with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers, at the MAI headquarters, following SNPPC requests

#23.01.2024 #FSNPPC #COMMUNICATION #Discussions #Prime #Minister #Deputy #Prime #Ministers #MAI #headquarters #SNPPC #requests

Today, between 11:00 and 13:20, following our written requests from December 2023 and January this year, the FSNPPC management took part in a social dialogue meeting, at the MAI headquarters, with the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, with the Deputy Prime Minister – ministers Marian Neacșu and Cătălin Predoiu, but also with the managerial teams of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the subordinate general inspectorates.

The Prime Minister wanted to emphasize, in the opening of the discussions, that he is aware of the importance of the work of the entire Defense, Public Order and National Security occupational family. The FSNPPC stated, in reply, that PREDICTABILITY in SALARY, CAREER and RETIREMENT is needed to create a natural flow of young people to this risky profession and vocation.

We will not detail here the discussions held nor what each union present at the meeting said in detail. We appreciate the Government leadership’s openness to dialogue and we think it is important that the Prime Minister of Romania understood that there are salary arrears for the police, military and contractual staff, arrears that require a solution as soon as possible.

We were assured that several solutions to resolve our claims are being analyzed at the Government-MAI level, which are to be implemented starting in February 2024.

We were also informed of a prioritization of the settlement of these arrears, depending on the identified budget funds: grade salary, food rate, equipment rate, increments, allowances. At the same time, a solution will be identified to eliminate the existing major discrepancies, at this moment, between the amounts collected by the members of the electoral commissions, during the electoral process, and the per diem collected by the policemen during the elections.

The negotiation activity did not end here, there will be more such meetings, in working groups, so that what was discussed, regarding the arrears, will materialize in the shortest possible time!

FSNPPC Executive Office