23 out of 100 are Italian

#Italian

There is a lot of Italy in the ranking of the 100 best fashion and luxury brands in the world according to the new report Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2023 by Deloitte. Our country is the most represented with 23 brands present in the ranking.

However, no Italian company is present in the top ten led by Lvmh in front of Kering. Third position for the Swiss holding Compagnie Financière Richemon which controls brands of the caliber of Cartier and Montblanc. In fourth place we find the American The Estée Lauder Companies which precedes Chanel. Sixth position for L’Oréal Lux ahead of the Chinese brand Chow Tai Fook Jewelery Group Limited. Followed by Hermès International SCA, Rolex and PVH Corp.

In general, the sales of all the companies present in the ranking increased in the 2022 financial year, with a growth rate of 19.4%: below we find out which are all the Italian brands in the ranking drawn up by Deloitte.