23 out of 100 are Italian

#Italian

There is a lot of Italy in the ranking of the 100 best fashion and luxury brands in the world according to the new report Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2023 by Deloitte. Our country is the most represented with 23 brands present in the ranking.

However, no Italian company is present in the top ten led by Lvmh in front of Kering. Third position for the Swiss holding Compagnie Financière Richemon which controls brands of the caliber of Cartier and Montblanc. In fourth place we find the American The Estée Lauder Companies which precedes Chanel. Sixth position for L’Oréal Lux ahead of the Chinese brand Chow Tai Fook Jewelery Group Limited. Followed by Hermès International SCA, Rolex and PVH Corp.

In general, the sales of all the companies present in the ranking increased in the 2022 financial year, with a growth rate of 19.4%: below we find out which are all the Italian brands in the ranking drawn up by Deloitte.

Also Read:  Emmanuel Macron receives Giorgia Meloni at the Elysée, against a backdrop of tensions between Paris and Rome

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
Posted on
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Posted on
From oysters to eggs: 10 foods that can even cause death
From oysters to eggs: 10 foods that can even cause death
Posted on
Germany’s far-right has won its city’s first mayorship
Germany’s far-right has won its city’s first mayorship
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News