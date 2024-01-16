24 children from Brașov, in the hospital after eating at the school’s after-school / The food was infected with salmonella

#children #Brașov #hospital #eating #schools #afterschool #food #infected #salmonella

24 children arrived at the hospital with suspected food poisoning, after eating at the school’s after-school, and four remained hospitalized. As a result of the analyses, salmonella was discovered, and during the control made by DSP officials, several irregularities were discovered, two sanctions being applied, one for the school and another for the catering company, writes News.ro.

Smurd Fire Department, ambulance Photo: Adrian Ilincescu/ HotNews.ro

“During the day of January 14, 2024, 14 patients with digestive symptoms (nausea, vomiting, abdominal colic, watery diarrheal stools, fever, vertigo, loss of appetite) presented themselves at the UPU service of the Braşov Children’s Emergency Clinical Hospital. Until the morning of January 15, 2024, 10 more children presented themselves. Out of the total of 24 patients, at this time 4 children are still hospitalized, the others did not require hospitalization, they received hydroelectrolytic rebalancing treatments, prescription at home, family doctor supervision”, DSP Braşov officials reported on Monday.

They specified that the patients are part of a group of students, approximately 980 children, who attend the functional after school within Secondary School no. 11 Brasov.

“Following the results of the co-culture examinations collected from the 4 hospitalized patients, the Salmonella bacterium was identified, according to the laboratory results of the Braşov Children’s Emergency Clinical Hospital. The State Sanitary Inspection within the Public Health Directorate of Braşov county carried out a control at the educational unit, the classrooms being checked from a hygienic and sanitary point of view, classrooms with the destination “school after school”, where hot meals are served in catering mode, according to the contract concluded between the Parents’ Association of the Secondary School no. 11 Braşov and the catering company SC Meganova SRL Braşov”, the quoted source added.

Also, according to the authorities, they were checked in the Secondary School no. 11 Braşov, the following: biocidal substances in the school, biocidal substances used for hand disinfection; the menus drawn up and elaborated by the nutritionist doctor, collaborator of the school unit, these not being updated and approved up to date (non-compliance); the skill sheets of the persons responsible for supervision in the educational process of the children as well as the sheets regarding the acquisition of the fundamental notions of hygiene of the auxiliary staff; the meal is served immediately after the takeover by the representatives of the school unit from the food catering company; it was not possible to prove a procedure regarding the hygiene of the students’ hands, which should take place between the educational process and serving the meal (non-compliance).

What the control at the catering company showed

“The catering company SC Meganova SRL Braşov operates on the basis of the Certificate of Conformity no. 2267/ 2018, authorization on request, with well-defined spaces for the handling, storage, preparation, storage and transport of food; at the time of the control, the deficient organization of the food production process is found, not realizing the orientation of the technological flow in one direction and favoring the crossovers between healthy and unhealthy phases, in a single point (non-conformity)”, the authorities also sent . According to them, the operation of the refrigeration installations is ensured, with daily monitoring of the temperature, and the preliminary food processing areas (cleaning, washing, chopping) have separate circuits for vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, sanitized according to their own plan, with substances cleaning and biocidal substances, MS approved.

“The skill sheets and the sheets regarding the acquisition of fundamental notions of hygiene were checked,” the DSP press release also states.

Following the controls, two sanctions were ordered, both at the catering company and at the school, respectively 2,000 lei for Secondary School no. 11 Brasov and 10,000 lei SC Meganova SRL Brasov.