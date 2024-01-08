“24 hours and it will still be snowing.” Meteorology warns of the weather in Tuba: rain and cold winds

#hours #snowing #Meteorology #warns #weather #Tuba #rain #cold #winds

the weather In Egypt… I was warned General Authority of Meteorology The temperature will drop starting next Wednesday, which coincides with the arrival of the month brick The coldest season of the year, with chances of fall Rain In the north of the country and the governorates of Lower Egypt, it reaches lightly to Greater Cairo.

Meteorology warned of the beginning of fall Rain And wind activity, which helps increase the feeling of coolness the weather stressing that citizens should wear heavy clothing during the hours of the night and early morning when temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius.

It is expected that temperatures in Greater Cairo will record 18 degrees Celsius during the day and 10 degrees at night, while the city of Alexandria will record 17 degrees Celsius during the day, and the governorates of North Upper Egypt (Minya – Assiut – Fayoum – Beni Suef – Sohag) will record 18 degrees Celsius during the day. Aswan 20 Celsius.

Meteorology called for the need to take the necessary measures and adequate preparations to limit the effects resulting from the changes the weather Sharp and fast.

Weather condition today, Monday:

As for the case The weather today Monday: Warm weather will prevail during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and northern Upper Egypt, while hot weather will prevail in South Sinai and South Upper Egypt.

Meteorology warned of a situation the weather At night, it is very cold in most parts.

Water mist is expected to form in the morning on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from areas of Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt.

The case of Bahrain

The condition of the Mediterranean Sea is expected to be moderate, with wave heights ranging from 1.5 meters to 2.25 metres, and surface winds being southwesterly to westerly.

The condition of the Red Sea is expected to be light to moderate, with wave heights ranging from one to 1.5 metres, and surface winds to be northwesterly.

Expected temperatures today, Monday, January 8, 2024:

Great Minor

The temperature in Cairo is 22 11

The temperature on October 6 is 23 10

The temperature in Banha is 22 11

The temperature in Damanhour is 21 12

The temperature in Wadi Natroun is 22 11

The temperature in Kafr El-Sheikh is 21 12

The temperature in Mansoura is 22 12

The temperature in Zagazig is 23 12

The temperature in Shibin Al-Koum is 22 14

The temperature in Tanta is 22 14

The temperature in Damietta is 22 12

The temperature in Port Said is 22 11

The temperature in Ismailia is 23 10

The temperature in Suez is 22 10

The temperature in Arish is 22 9

The temperature in Rafah is 22 8

The temperature in Ras Sedr is 23 10

The temperature in the sieve is 25 5

The temperature in Catherine is 21 4

The temperature in the phase is 25 12

The temperature in Taba is 22 13

The temperature in Sharm El Sheikh is 27 18

The temperature in Alexandria is 21 12

The temperature in New Alamein is 21 11

The temperature in Matrouh is 19 11

The temperature in Salloum is 19 10

The temperature in Siwa is 18 7

The temperature in Ras Gharib is 24 15

The temperature in Hurghada is 28 14

The temperature in Safaga is 28 15

The temperature in Marsa Alam is 27 16

The temperature in Shalateen is 27 19

The temperature in Halayeb is 26 19

The temperature in Abu Ramad is 27 18

The temperature in Ras Hadaraba is 26 19

The temperature in Fayoum is 22 11

The temperature in Beni Suef is 23 9

The temperature in Minya is 22 8

The temperature in Assiut is 23 7

The temperature in Sohag is 23 8

The temperature in Qena is 25 10

The temperature in Luxor is 26 10

The temperature in Aswan is 27 11

The temperature in New Valley is 24 7

The temperature in Abu Simbel is 26 12