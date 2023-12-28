24-year-old cancer patient fights against prejudice virally

#24yearold #cancer #patient #fights #prejudice #virally

She looks young and healthy – but in reality she is fighting a hard battle every day against a deadly disease: A young American woman is dispelling cancer clichés on social media.

You can’t necessarily see cancer in a person, as a young influencer shows (Symbolic image: Getty Images)

Not all serious illnesses and disabilities are visible. This is a message that those affected often want to convey, but has not yet reached wider society. Cancer in particular has very specific aspects of how sufferers should look: according to the common opinion, supported by film and television, they look pale, sunken, frail and of course bald.

However, a look into the cancer wards and waiting rooms for radiation treatments or chemotherapy shows that cancer is a great equalizer that can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, fitness level or previous health. Depending on the type of cancer, the course of the disease and the treatment, the person can either look very sick or appear perfectly healthy on the outside.

Young patient dispels stereotypes

Californian Sydney Towle wants to show that not every cancer patient fits the classic cliché. The 24-year-old social media manager for a sports manufacturer has now accumulated more than 550,000 followers on TikTok and initially seems like a typical influencer with her long, blonde Hollywood waves, bright smile and rosy skin, as well as her relaxed style and appearance her clips are typical of TikTok. It’s just that the content of their videos doesn’t really fit in.

One of them is entitled “Chemo Vlog” and shows how she prepares for her chemotherapy: “We got the good room,” she grins into the camera, followed by a tired “I’m so anemic” . Towle has been battling a particularly rare form of cancer since August: bile duct carcinoma was discovered in her.

Since then, she has shown her everyday life in the fight against cancer, which does not manifest itself in the clichéd hair loss or sick appearance, but is no less strenuous and unyielding because of it. Another clip in which she describes her chances of recovery shows how seriously ill she is: “An operation alone wouldn’t cure me,” she responds to a comment with a mild smile. “A transplant could help, but I’m not qualified for that because my cancer has already spread too far. It’s disappointing, but I’m still optimistic. Miracles happen after all.”

“You don’t realize what a person is going through.”

That she looks healthy on the outside is something that is often commented on, like Towle Newsweek explained. “Many people have told me that I don’t look like someone who has cancer. I haven’t lost my hair because I prevent it with a special cooling cap. I find these statements telling,” she told the newspaper. In her eyes, the comments show how many prejudices there are still around the topic of cancer, who can be affected by it and why. “With many invisible disabilities and illnesses, it is difficult to recognize what a person is going through unless they talk openly about it.”

That’s exactly what Towle does on TikTok, where she wants to use her sometimes thoughtful, sometimes happy videos to draw attention to the fact that cancer doesn’t affect everyone in the same way.

While she does away with advantages, she gives many people a voice and power, as comments under her videos show. “So many people have contacted me and written long messages saying that I inspire them to tell their own stories or to better cope with an illness in the family,” said Towle. But she also comes across one statement again and again on her social media channels: She doesn’t look like she has cancer.

And so she continues to fight the cancer stigma by describing her many treatments – from chemotherapy to experimental drugs to various surgeries on her liver, gallbladder and lymph nodes.

She doesn’t know exactly what her chances of recovery are. “The doctors haven’t made a specific statement yet, I haven’t even been given a cancer classification yet, so I’m just letting it happen,” says the 24-year-old. However, she has one goal in mind, regardless of how much time she ultimately has left: “I want to make as much of my life as I can.”

