25,000 Gaza Residents Killed by Israeli Bombing, Hamas Shouts to Stop War

Monday, 01/22/2024 05:06 IWST

Photo: Gaza (REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Israel’s war in Gaza is still ongoing. A number of new updates have appeared.

Among them, the number of victims has reached 25,000. On the other hand, Hamas issued an official statement urging the war to be stopped immediately.

Gaza victims

In the update Al-Jazeera Monday (22/1/2024), the total number of civilians killed in the Palestinian enclave reached 25,100 since the war began on October 7.

In 24 hours, at least 178 people were killed and 293 injured. The situation is increasingly critical, with Gaza residents in refugee camps, especially Raffah, also reportedly lacking food and water.

Hamas Urges Israel to Stop War

Hamas calls on Israel to immediately stop its “aggression” in Gaza, Palestine. The group also emphasized that only the Palestinian people will determine the future of the enclave.

This was revealed in a 16-page document, which Hamas released in English and Arabic, Sunday local time. This is the first public document officially issued by the authorities in Gaza.

“Hamas urges an immediate end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, crimes and ethnic cleansing carried out against the entire population of Gaza,” he said, quoted by AFP, Monday (22/1/2024).

“We emphasize that the Palestinian people have the capacity to decide their future and manage their internal affairs,” he added.

“No party in this world has the right to make decisions on their behalf,” stressed Hamas again.

On the other hand, Hamas confirmed its attack on October 7 in southern Israel. However, it was also said that there were a number of errors that occurred.

“Because of the rapid collapse of Israel’s security and military system, and the chaos that is occurring along the border area with Gaza,” Hamas said.

But Hamas insisted the attack was a necessary step. This is a normal response to face all Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people.

England Angry at Netanyahu

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Britain admitted that it was disappointed with Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said Netanyahu’s series of statements rejecting a Palestinian state were “disappointing”.

“I think it’s disappointing to hear Benjamin Netanyahu say he doesn’t believe in a two-state solution. Frankly, he’s said that his entire political career, as far as I know,” he stressed in an interview with Sky NewsSunday.

“I don’t think we will get a solution unless we have a two-state solution,” he added.

“Britain will definitely stick to the two-state solution and there is no other choice,” he explained.

This statement came after over the weekend, Netanyahu’s spokesman revealed the contents of the latest telephone conversation between the Israeli leader and United States (US) President Joe Biden. Netanyahu is said to have said his country’s security needs leave no room for a sovereign Palestinian state.

“In his conversation with President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his policy that, once Hamas is destroyed, Israel must maintain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel, a requirement that runs counter to Palestinian demands for sovereignty,” his office said.

