25th Top 2000 traditionally opened with ‘mash-up’ by radio DJ Bart Arens | Music

Dec 25, 2023 at 6:13 AM Update: 2 hours ago

The latest edition of the Top 2000 officially started on the night from Sunday to Monday. Radio DJ Bart Arens opened the list, just like in previous years, by combining several music songs into one whole in a ‘mash-up’.

After the opening show, radio DJ Jeroen van Inkel played the first record of the official Top 2000: New York Minute van Don Henley.

Due to the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Top 2000, five hundred extra songs were added to the list this year. The numbers 2001 to 2500 were heard between December 11 and 15.

The countdown to number 1 officially started on the night from Sunday to Monday. The number 1 is traditional Bohemian Rhapsody by the British rock band Queen. The song will be played a few minutes before New Year’s Eve and herald the year 2024.

The top 10 is exactly the same as last year. Danny Vera is in second place with his number Roller Coaster. Third place is once again for the Eagles Hotel California.

What is striking this year is the large number of Dutch songs. The list contains 381 songs from our own country. The song Stiekem van Maan and Goldband is the highest Dutch entry at number 180.

Image: Radio DJ Jeroen van Inkel during the start of the Top 2000, ANP

Top 2000MusicDomesticMedia and Culture