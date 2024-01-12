27 buying tips for 2024 from stock market experts

#buying #tips #stock #market #experts

Belegger.nl, the sister website of IEX, has completed the annual series of Buying Lists, in which nine investment experts each provide three buying tips for 2024. This resulted in some very surprising choices.

The experts recommended a total of 25 different stocks. Microsoft and NN Group have been put on the shopping list by two experts. Furthermore, the picture is very mixed. The buying lists include seven companies listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange. The remaining shares belong to foreign companies.

Tech stocks, which led the way in 2023, are in the minority: nine have been tipped, including some chippers.

Compared to last year, fewer shares are also tipped from companies that are responding to the energy transition. Two companies are even mentioned that rely largely on fossil fuel extraction: Equinor and Peabody Energy. According to some investment experts, we cannot do without oil, gas and coal for the time being, despite the good intentions of governments to take a green tack.

Peter Paul de Vries wins Buying Lists Competition 2023

The results of the 2023 Buying Lists Competition have now also been announced. Peter Paul de Vries, CEO of investment company Value8, won this by force majeure. All tipped stocks delivered a (more than) double-digit return, but the top performers were Besi (+149.7%) and Alphabet (+58.3%).

Jean-Paul van Oudheusden, from Markets Are Everywhere, also exclusively chose winners. He came second. The best-yielding share of all lists was Meta (+194.1%), which was tipped by Cees Smit. That earned him the bronze.

