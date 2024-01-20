2nd departure in Kitzbühel: Sarrazin enthusiastic – Odermatt says: “I got hit on the roof”

#2nd #departure #Kitzbühel #Sarrazin #enthusiastic #Odermatt #hit #roof

Published today at 11:18 am

What a race in Kitzbühel, what a performance from Cyprien Sarrazin. The 29-year-old Frenchman continues to inspire Alpine skiing and won here in Kitzbühel for the second time. And how! He distanced Marco Odermatt by almost a second; it was a sensational performance from Sarrazin.

Meanwhile, Odermatt has to admit defeat. He doesn’t hide his disappointment afterward, everything went well, he was eager to win, especially in this setting. But then two minutes after his journey he was put on the roof by Sarrazin. Odermatt had previously taken almost one and a half seconds off Ryan Cochran-Siegle himself.

Dominik Paris comes third. This is being written here after the first 30 riders have arrived at the finish. But some Swiss in particular have shown that the South Tyrolean cannot be so sure of his place on the podium here. Franjo von Allmen, for example, flirted with a podium place for a long time, but then missed a goal at the traverse.

And Alexis Monney is in 7th place with an excellent drive. We would like to remember yesterday, when Arnaud Boisset drove to ninth place with start number 53. We’ll definitely take the Valaisan with us here. Until then: thank you very much for being there and have a nice weekend!

Scary moment in the traverse! The Swiss, who was almost three and a half seconds behind by then, lost his balance after the edge of the local mountain, fell behind during the following left swing and could no longer withstand the pressure. It flies off and hits the net.

That looked bad, but it also looks as if Mettler is standing again and can probably drive to the finish himself.

We have a big dernière here. Thomas Dressen is at the start. The 30-year-old announced his retirement from skiing the day before yesterday.

It’s not a fun ride that Dressen is showing here, he’s trying it again. But on the steep slope he decides to take it easy.

That’s it for Thomas Dressen in the World Cup, all the best at this point. He crosses the finish line four and a half seconds behind and receives lots of applause. He’s already won here, his colleagues are spraying him with champagne, Paris, Sarrazin, they’re all there to say goodbye to Dressen.

A Frenchman at the front, one in 5th place and another on the way. Bailet is next. He’s just as fast at the top as von Allmen before him, but unlike the Swiss, he’s always adding more time. But Bailet makes it into the traverse and ends up in 13th place.

Rogentin and Monney showed earlier that there is still a good result here. Franjo von Allmen, who finished 14th twice in Wengen, is also keeping up well up here.

1.20 is only missing from the fourth intermediate time, that could also be a great result!

Yes, that could have been a podium finish! But then the entry into the traverse fails, von Allmen misses the goal and is eliminated. It’s a shame, if he finishes that it will be his best result in the World Cup!

Eliminates with a good split: Franjo Von Allmen

Photo: Joe Klamar (AFP)

The fourth from last year is on the way. But it became clear early on that Goldberg would not be the one to push Paris out of third place here. Yes, Goldberg has a lot of trouble and then he lets it go. When the lark shot he comes off his line and misses a goal.

Not many have crashed down here more often than him. Christof Innerhofer, the 39-year-old Italian, tries his hand. It looks pretty good at the beginning, but then more and more comes along. By the fourth split he was already over two seconds behind. At the finish there are even more than three. Rank 24 for Innerhofer.

The Austrians have a few riders at the start today, the next one is Daniel Danklmaier. He can’t pose a threat to Paris, but maybe there will be a top 10 place for Danklmaier? No, it’s rank 19.

Then a Frenchman comes along and he also shows a good performance! Great ride from Muzaton, Sarrazin’s compatriot! In the end it’s 5th place. Sarrazin celebrates at the finish, and Muzaton is also thrilled. Three Frenchmen now in the top eight!

Becomes part of a strong French team result: Maxence Muzaton.

Photo: Joe Klamar (AFP)

The man from Nidwalden doesn’t hide his disappointment; he was eager to win. “But then two minutes into my journey I got hit on the roof by him.” He means Sarrazin, the outstanding driver from this afternoon. Odermatt adds that he is clearly the loser today.

It’s not the day for the German downhill skiers yet. Maybe Josef Ferstl, who won the Super-G here in 2019, can change that. No, the tenths pile up and there is almost a crash on the finish slope. In the end, Ferstl lost over three seconds.

The next Swiss, Alexis Monney. We have seen that it is still possible to pose a bit of a threat to at least third-placed Dominik Paris. Monney does well, he is only one second behind at the fourth split.

That’s really good even from Monney, one and a half seconds at the Hausbergkante, 1.87 afterwards. Yes, that’s 6th place! Great performance from the young Swiss!

Alexis Monney drives well and places in 6th place.

Photo: Joe Klamar (AFP)

The Slovenian starts, he almost falls at the mousetrap, but things turn out well again. After a bad start, Hrobat is holding up well and is scratching the top 10 result. But then there’s a lot more to come, 12th place for Hrobat.

And another Austrian. Stefan Babinsky is on the way. At first it’s similar to what it was with Striedinger, but then it doesn’t add quite as much as with his fellow countryman. In the end it’s actually really good! 4th place for Babinsky!

The third Austrian of the day. Rogentin and Sejersted showed that something is still possible here. Striedinger, however, loses a lot of time on the steep slope on Sarrazin. In the end it’s only three seconds, which gives us 17th place. So far only Baumann and Bennett were less fast.

There was a brief interruption, but Stefan Rogentin can now get started. That’s not bad from Rogentin, he stays under a second until the third split, and by the fourth it’s only eight tenths.

Rogentin is now even second at the top! Then there will be a little more, but it will be a good result for the Grisons. Yes, 6th place, a nice result! In the last section he is second fastest.

Stefan Rogentin from Graubünden seems satisfied with his performance at the finish.

Photo: Georg Hochmuth (AFP)

The Norwegians are a bit of a team in terms of speed after Aleksander Kilde’s injury. Even Sejersted can’t change that. He is fastest at the first split, but after that the race turns into a wild ride. In fact, Sejersted even managed to tickle Odermatt a bit halfway through the race; he was in second place at one point. But then he crashed! But the all-clear was given, Sejersted was quickly back on his feet, and things could have turned out differently.

The Canadian, World Cup bronze winner, showed a good performance yesterday in the shadow of Sarrazin, Schieder and Odermatt. He was fifth. He can get on the podium here.

But he probably won’t. He is already 1.78 short of the intermediate time in the Gschöss. After that it gets more and more. 12th place for Alexander.

A compatriot of the outstanding Sarrazin is on the move: Nils Allegre. He did quite well in training, and here too he kept his deficit within limits for a long time. In the fourth split it’s a little over a second, today that could be enough for the podium!

However, Allegre fails a little at the entrance to the traverse and misses the podium right there. He ranks 5th between Hintermann and Casse.

Yesterday it was all over for Hintermann at the Lark shot. He then left the finish area shaking his head and without saying a word. Let’s see if it works better today.

Yes, this is much better than yesterday. He also challenges Paris, who probably won’t be able to relax for a while. He survives the man behind because the Swiss makes a mistake. Rank 11.

Niels Hintermann is in 11th place.

Photo: Joe Klamar (AFP)

