GAZA – Hamas does not rely on domestically made weapons. However, the Palestinian fighter group also gets supplies from various countries. Generally, the supply of these weapons is through illegal channels.

This imported weapons support was able to strengthen Hamas’ struggle in weakening the Israeli occupation army. The various weapons consist of guns, assault rifles, grenades, and even rockets.

In fact, Hamas also has sophisticated drones that are capable of functioning as scouts or carrying out deadly attacks.

3 Asian Countries That Supply Weapons to Hamas

1. North Korea

South Korea’s spy agency accused Hamas of using North Korean-made weapons against Israel in Gaza. This was reported by the South Korean news agency South Korea Yonhap.

Hamas has been suspected of using North Korean weapons since the war broke out three months ago, and North Korea’s first public denial of the accusation came less than a week after the attack on Israel on October 7. However, Pyongyang denies involvement in attacks on Israeli citizens.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed a report in Voice of America, the US state-owned international broadcaster, which contained a photo of an F-7 grenade launcher allegedly used by Hamas and contained Korean writing. The NIS said its “assessment is the same as the VOA report.”

Yonhap reported that the NIS said it was collecting and gathering further evidence regarding North Korea’s arms supplies to Hamas. However, it is currently difficult to provide such evidence due to the need to protect information sources and diplomatic relations considerations.