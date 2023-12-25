#budget #smartphones

today, 08:16 | by Jelle Passchier

At Androidworld we always close the year 2023 in style with the overview lists of articles that we publish every year in December. In this article we discuss the 3 best budget smartphones of 2023.

Beste budgetsmartphones

What are the best budget smartphones you could buy in 2023? We list the top 3 for you in this article. Budget devices are phones with a maximum price of 350 euros. All phones that fell within this category with a recommended retail price and were released in the Netherlands and/or Belgium in 2023 were included in this list. The list you see below has been compiled by our editors.

These are the 3 best budget smartphones of 2023

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G

If you were looking for the best and most powerful smartphone under 200 euros in 2023, you came across the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G. The device was for sale all year round for around 170 euros, giving you a lot of value for your money. This includes a beautiful 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone runs on a fast Snapdragon 695 chipset for its price. In addition, you will find a large 5000 mAh battery in the phone, which you can charge with a power of 33W. The 50 MP main camera and the 8 MP wide-angle lens take excellent, usable snapshots.

Editor Jelle: Very briefly put: no budget smartphone costing around 160 euros comes close to this Redmi Note 12 in terms of specifications. As you can read above, the phone offers solid specifications for the money. So you’re in the right place in terms of hardware. You just have to like Xiaomi’s busy MIUI software shell.

Editor Laura: Completely agree with Jelle: I was quite surprised at what this phone contains for that price. It really makes it an ideal device for people who want to spend little and don’t want that much from a phone. And yes, then I think about the old people in our lives, who mainly use it as a means of communication. But perhaps, if my own phone were to break, this would be a device I would consider for a bridging period, for example.

2. POCO X5 Pro

A large 6.67-inch Full HD+ 120 Hz OLED panel, a powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset, a good 108 MP main camera, a large 5000 mAh battery that you can charge with a power of 67W and all this for less than 350 euros. The POCO X5 Pro receives a nice silver medal in the best budget smartphones of 2023 category.

Related articles

Editor Laura: Finally a phone in a nice color: that alone makes me more positive about POCO X5 Pro. The photo skills of the device are also not bad at all. These are not photos that you will win a photo competition with, but it is a device with which you can take a snapshot or video for social media. The screen also stands out quite a bit, which is why I think this is a phone that is ideal for those who want to give their child a phone, for example.

Editor Jelle: fifteen violins, thirty-three drums and a flute, I flew the flag! The POCO An incredibly extensive smartphone that is accessible to a large audience due to its price.

3.Motorola Moto G54

With the Motorola Moto G54 you get a beautifully designed smartphone that currently costs around 150 euros. For this you get a phone that has a MediaTek 7020 chip, a Full HD+ 120 Hz LCD panel, a large 5000 mAh battery and a pretty good 50 MP main camera. In short: a well-deserved bronze medal for the manufacturer.

Related articles

Editor Laura: I have a bit of a soft spot for the ‘Hello Moto’ sound and the software from this phone maker apparently fits well with how I want to use phones. Motorola has been making very strong budget phones for many years and as far as I am concerned, the G54 is definitely one of them. In terms of camera, it could have been a bit better, but other than that we are not complaining: this is a textbook example of a budget phone in 2023.

Editor Jelle: this budget gem emerged from the Motorola sea at the beginning of September. For about 200 euros you get a beautifully designed smartphone with a fairly fast chipset, a smooth 120 Hz screen and a reasonable 50 MP camera.

What was your favorite budget phone this year? Share it in the comments!

Read the article on the mobile website

Not inside