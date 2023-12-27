#midrange #smartphones

26/12/2023 11:45 | by Jelle Passchier

At Androidworld we always close the year 2023 in style with the overview lists of articles that we publish every year in December. In this article we discuss the 3 best midrange smartphones of 2023.

Beste midrange smartphones

What are the best mid-range smartphones you could buy in 2023? We list the top 3 for you in this article. The list is divided into three different categories, these are based on the recommended retail price of the phones. Midrange phones are devices that fall in the price range between 350 and 600 euros. All smartphones that fell within this category with their recommended retail price and were released in the Netherlands and/or Belgium in 2023 were included in this list. The list you see below has been compiled by our editors.

These are the 3 best midrange smartphones of 2023

Also 400 euros: Samsung Galaxy A34

With every Samsung smartphone, you have to wait a month or two before purchasing it. Invariably, the South Korean manufacturer’s devices quickly drop in price. The same was the case with this Galaxy A34. The phone had a suggested retail price of 389 euros, but was for sale for almost the entire year for about 100 euros less.

For this money you get a nice Full HD+ 120 Hz AMOLED panel, a reasonably smooth MediaTek 1080 chip, an extensive camera island with a 48 MP main camera, 8 MP wide-angle lens and 5 MP macro camera and an incredibly good update policy. You receive four Android upgrades and five years of security updates. The first place in the list is therefore more than deserved.

Related articles

Editor Jelle: for me, the Galaxy A34 is the first phone that you can really recommend to everyone. The phone is good enough in every respect and does not really fail at any point. Of course, you can buy more powerful smartphones with faster hardware, better cameras and more luxurious designs, but if you’re looking for a phone that doesn’t cost too much and doesn’t compromise on much, the A34 is the right choice.

Editor Laura: I had the opportunity to review this phone this year and it is a nice device. Where Motorola frequently makes mistakes with its update policy, Samsung manages to tackle this much better with its devices: even its cheaper variants. A34 is really a phone to recommend to people who have less money to spend on their phone.

Up to 500 euros: OnePlus Nord 3

This year OnePlus finally released a ‘real’ new Nord. While the manufacturer opted for the modest Nord 2T last year as a successor to the Nord 2, this year OnePlus is launching the OnePlus Nord 3. A device that has an extremely fast MediaTek 9000 chip that is approximately as powerful. as the 8 Gen 1 chip. For around 469 euros, this is a lightning-fast chipset.

You also get a lot for your money in terms of camera. In the Nord 3 you will find a 50 MP main camera that uses a Sony 890 sensor. Charging of the large 5000 mAh battery continues with a power of 80W. The Nord 3 comes with some high-end specifications, for a midrange price.

Related articles

Editor Laura: I’ve spent the last few years with several OnePlus phones and I really enjoy the brand’s Android shell. Although I have found OnePlus a bit lackluster in recent years and not as pronounced as it once started, it still makes very solid devices and the OnePlus Nord 3 is certainly a good example of that. The fast charging options in particular are one of my favorite features of OnePlus devices.

Editor Jelle: despite the fact that I think the OnePlus Nord 3 is far from beautiful, this phone deserves the title of best midrange smartphone of 2023 under 500 euros. If you look at the phone as a total package, you simply get a lot of strong specifications for an even stronger price. And let’s be honest, beauty should mainly come from within.

Tot 600 euro: Motorola Edge 40

When released, Motorola’s Edge 40 will cost around 599 euros. However, the phone has dropped in price very quickly, so you have only had to pay around 359 euros for the device for a long time. However, the specifications do fit a smartphone of around 600 euros. You get a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 144 Hz OLED panel, a powerful MediaTek 8020 chip, a good 50 MP main camera and a luxurious and beautiful housing that is IP68 waterproof and dustproof.

Related articles

Editor Laura: I say it often, I always like those slightly too colorful photos and that is what the Motorola Edge 40 offers. In any case, the photos are very beautiful, as we saw in Claudia’s review. In addition, it is also a device that comes with many very impressive specifications: a good chip, a nice screen with an extremely high refresh rate, which makes it an extra attractive device and, in my opinion, one of the best midrange smartphones of the year. .

Editor Jelle: a beautiful smartphone that, due to a large price drop, was a very interesting choice in 2023. The luxurious design, the clean Android shell, the beautiful display and the fast chipset in particular stand out and ensure that the phone is very deserving of this list fetched

Read the article on the mobile website

Not inside