3 days for orientation with the Bordeaux high school and student fair from January 12 to 14, 2024

Orientation, training and future profession are at the heart of your meeting in the new year with the high school and student fair organized at the Bordeaux exhibition center from Friday January 12 to Sunday January 14, 2024. This is the event essential, in partnership with France Bleu Gironde, to properly prepare your choice of specialties and your Parcoursup applications.

Professionals to find your way

High school student, student… you will inevitably find the answers to your questions in terms of orientation with this fair organized by L’Etudiant, a specialist in the field for many years. Training professionals and students will be able to discuss with you and provide you with valuable advice on making the right study choices. Admission conditions, programs, internships, career opportunities, training and further studies, all the necessary information is gathered during these three days at the Bordeaux 2024 high school and student fair.

Conferences to go further

As with each of its fairs, L’Etudiant also offers a series of conferences to explore themes around orientation in more depth. These conferences are privileged moments to take the time to discuss and meet higher education experts. Ask them all your questions to understand the post-Bac courses and diplomas.

France Bleu Gironde live!

In order to make you experience the event, France Bleu Gironde leaves its studios and offers you a special program from the high school and student lounge on Saturday January 13 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Enough to give you a boost, also from a distance, and make you want to participate in this event dedicated to orientation.

Convenience

  • Friday 12, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 January 2024 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bordeaux Lac exhibition center (Hall 1).
  • Free entry upon registration. All you have to do is register and download your free and individual invitation on the L’Etudiant website. Find the exhibitors online from Friday December 29, 2023

