3 great Christmas movies on Netflix to watch tonight

#great #Christmas #movies #Netflix #watch #tonight

There are a lot of Christmas movies on Netflix. Not all films are equally good, but the three Christmas films below provide plenty of entertainment during the holidays. Haven’t seen them yet? Then put them on your watchlist!

How the Grinch stole Christmas

Director: Ron Howard | Starring: Jim Carrey, Clint Howard, Molly Shannon | Watch now

The Grinch (Jim Carrey), a grumpy hermit, spends his days in a lair at the top of Mount Crumpit, at the side of his dog Max. He feeds only on lettuce juice, raw beaver oil and sour milk… Christmas is approaching and he is very annoyed by the festivities planned by the inhabitants of Whoville. That’s why he decides to spoil the fun of the townspeople. However, he does not realize the consequences of his actions…The Christmas Chronicals

Director: Clay Kaytis | Starring: Kurt Russell, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley | Watch now

When two brothers find an old video, they decide to prove that Santa Claus is real. On Christmas Eve, they set up an elaborate trap, but Santa Claus is injured and is no longer able to complete his duties. With the help of the magical elves, the brothers try to bring the long-awaited holiday to a successful conclusion in a grand adventure.

A Boy Called Christmas

Director: Gil Kenan | Starring: Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman | Watch now

A boy named Nikolas embarks on an extraordinary adventure in the snowy north. His father is there looking for the legendary village of the elves, Elfhelm. With a wayward reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his fate and proves that nothing is impossible.