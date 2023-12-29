3 insane thrillers to watch tonight

#insane #thrillers #watch #tonight

You will find many films on the various streaming and vod services, so you can sometimes no longer see the forest for the trees. Today FilmTotaal has selected three thrillers for you that you absolutely must see at least once.

The Snowman (2017)

Director: Tomas Alfredson | Cast: Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, e.a. | Can be seen at: Prime Video Alcoholic detective Harry Hole has made a mess of his private life, but remains one of the best people on the force. He embarks on a journey through the snowy landscape of Norway in search of a serial killer who severely mutilates his victims and leaves them like snowmen. Together with an observant colleague, Hole tries to find him before there are new victims.

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Director: Guillermo del Toro | Cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, e.a. | Can be seen at: Disney+ Stanton Carlisle, a manipulative carnival performer, is desperate for a better future. Together with a psychiatrist Lilith Ritter, who is as cunning as he is mysterious, he decides to defraud wealthy spectators. Their target is a wealthy businessman. But what Carlisle doesn’t realize is that Ritter is even more dangerous than him.

The Invisible Man (2020)

Director: Leigh Whannell | Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, e.a. | Can be seen at: Netflix A few weeks after Cecilia flees the villa of her violent, manipulative boyfriend Adrian, she receives the message that he has committed suicide and left her a large amount of money. However, Cecilia soon suspects that Adrian has faked his death and after a series of bizarre events she is certain that she is being splinted by her invisible partner. But everyone thinks she’s crazy.