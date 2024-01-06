3 men from Argeș were filmed having sex with a woman in a bar, in full view. They are now being held for rape

Date of update: 06/01/2024 12:35 Date of publication: 06/01/2024 11:35

Three men were filmed while having sex with a woman in a bar in Costesti, Argeş county, the images with explicit content reaching social networks. Initially, the police from Argeş opened a file regarding the crime of outrage against good morals, given that there were customers in the bar, but after expanding the investigations, the three were detained for rape, as the results of the investigation show that the three took advantage of the state of vulnerability of the woman, who was in a state of intoxication and who opposed intimate relations with them, reports News.ro.

The explicit sexual scenes took place on the night of January 1 to 2, in a bar in the town of Costeşti, Argeș. Images showing a woman having sex with several men appeared on social networks. In the background you can hear the hands, and the explicit scenes are attended by several people, who film and cheer.

Initially, the police announced that they had opened a file for the crime of outrage against good morals against the woman and against three men. However, the extension of the investigations revealed the fact that the woman was drunk and objected. Therefore, the three men were detained for the crime of rape, the decision being taken following the administration of evidence and the hearing of several people.

“From research it was determined that on the night of January 1 to 2, 2024, a 22-year-old man from Costeşti allegedly invited a 44-year-old woman from Bucharest, with whom he had a friendly relationship, to go to a local within the radius of the city of Costeşti, where the person in question, together with two other men, aged 37 and 44, taking advantage of the vulnerable state of the victim, who had previously consumed alcohol, allegedly had sexual relations with the woman, without her consent to it and despite its opposition.

In the evening of January 5, following the administration of probation, the 22-year-old man, as well as the other two men, 37 and 44 years old, all from Costeşti, were detained for 24 hours, based on an ordinance, following during today, January 6, to be presented to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Costesti Court, with the proposal to take a preventive measure”, informs the Argeş County Police Inspectorate.

