3 Methods by Astronomers to Measure the Distance between the Earth and the Moon with High Precision, see here

DAILY ROOM – Astronomers use several techniques to measure the distance between the earth and the moon with high precision.

Some of the methods used by astronomers are as follows:

1. Laser Ranging:

This method involves the use of a laser beamed from a station on Earth to a reflective mirror located on the lunar surface.

When the laser is emitted, the reflective mirror reflects the laser light back to the station on earth.

The time it takes for the laser beam to make this round trip is measured with great precision.

Using the known speed of light, astronomers can calculate the distance between the earth and the moon with great precision.

2. Doppler Measurement:

This method involves measuring the frequency shift of electromagnetic waves emitted by stations on the earth.

And returned by man-made satellites that are around the moon.

This change in frequency is caused by the Doppler effect, which occurs because the movement of the moon produces a shift in the wave frequency.

By measuring these frequency changes, astronomers can calculate the relative speed of the moon to the earth.

This is then used to calculate the distance between the two.

3. Satellite Orbit Analysis: