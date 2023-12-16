3 people die in an accident caused by wrong-way drivers

#people #die #accident #caused #wrongway #drivers

There was a serious accident on the A38 in the south of Saxony-Anhalt on Friday morning. According to the highway police, three people died and one person was seriously injured. The route between Querfurt and Eisleben was closed until early afternoon. According to police, a wrong-way driver caused the accident. A patrol car wanted to check the car beforehand.

The fatal ghost drive on the A38 early Friday morning was an escape from the police. This was confirmed by the Halle MDR SAXONY-ANHALT police station. Accordingly, a patrol car wanted to check the later wrong-way driver near Staßfurt.

The wrong-way driver first drove onto the A14

The 57-year-old driver did not stop, but sped away – first onto the Autobahn 14 towards Halle, then through the western Saale district to the Eisleben highway junction. There the man drove against the direction of travel onto Autobahn 38 towards Göttingen and collided with an oncoming car between the Eisleben and Querfurt junctions at around 4:25 a.m. Any help came too late for the wrong-way driver and two women in the other car.

Two women and wrong-way driver die

According to police, the women who died in the accident were two Polish citizens aged 34 and 41. The 57-year-old, who was driving his car in the opposite direction, died at the scene of the accident. It was said that he comes from the Saale district.

In addition to the three people who died in the accident, a 38-year-old man from Saxony who was sitting in the car with the two women was seriously injured. According to the motorway police, he was flown to a hospital in Halle in a rescue helicopter.

Chase through several counties

Police have not yet released any details about the previous chase. “Police forces were behind the vehicle in the sense of a follow-up drive, how close or how close, I can’t say yet,” said police spokeswoman Antje Hoppen to the German Press Agency. Various police forces are said to have been notified while driving through several districts. How many were actually involved in the persecution also still needs to be determined.

A38 reopened after accident

The A38 was closed in the direction of Göttingen between the Querfurt and Eisleben junctions until early afternoon. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as much as possible.

